Not only is the Heathers reboot, once-canceled-and-now-uncanceled, finally coming to TV screens, but it's coming with musical numbers. After all, you don't cast a Broadway star like Melissa Fields and not let her belt. ET has the exclusive premiere of "Lemmings Lament," in which Fields' Heather Chandler croons an answer to the question: If everyone jumped off a cliff, would you jump, too?

"Your dreams, they don't matter / So, let's go splatter," she sings. "Should I play it safe and stay here on my own? / Ugh, it doesn't matter if you're right and all alone / So, I must leave / But am I a sheep? / No, I'm a lemming / Lemmings have to leap / Lemmings have to die / Time to kiss the sky, goodbye!"

There will be two soundtracks released for the series, one featuring tracks from DJ Shadows and Peggy Lee, among others, and the original score from composer Chris Alan Lee (Younger). You can pre-order the score on Friday, but until then, check out another exclusive track, "In the Clear for Now":

Here is the full tracklist, which includes nods to the OG Heathers movie, like "What's Your Damage?," along with potentially NSFW titles including "Jade Can You Not Smoke Your Whore Cigarettes" and "The Devil's Jizz":

01. Heather Chandler Is Looking for You

02. Viral Casualty

03. What the Queef Is This?

04. American Carousel of Tragedy

05. Dear Diary

06. Discount HobGoblins

07. Heather Is Back

08. I Am Suicide

09. Jade Can You Not Smoke Your Whore Cigarettes

10. What’s Your Damage?

11. You Always Had to Be Blue

12. Butcher's Bridge

13. You Have the Political Beliefs of a Dorm Room Poster

14. This Is Lizzy OMG U Never Buy Me Anything

15. Total Bootcut Jean

16. You're a Dinner Roll. A Side Salad

17. Heather? We're Okay. Right

18. It's Always Been Veronica

19. JD’s Alibi

20. The Pent Up Rage of an Overachiever

21. Tag Is for Little Girls, Betty

22. Dentist Trip

23. Moby Dick

24. JD vs. Heather C

25. JD vs. Veronica

26. Kissing Betty

27. In the Clear for Now

28. Heather vs. Heather

29. She Needs a Mani not a Pedo

30. The Royal Murder

31. Heaven & Hell

32. Oops. 911

33. The Devil's Jizz

34. Human Red Flag

35. Coming for You

36. Lemmings Lament (feat. Melanie Field)

37. Heaven Is a Place on Earth (feat. Brendan Scannell, Melanie Field & Birgundi Baker)

Both the Heathers soundtrack and original score will be available digitally on Oct. 19.

