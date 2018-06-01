'Heathers' TV Reboot Scrapped at Paramount Network

A television reboot of the '80s cult classic Heathers has been scrapped for good by the Paramount Network, ET has confirmed.

The project was originally scheduled to premiere on March 7, but was delayed due to the deadly school shooting in Parkland, Florida. Earlier in May, a new premiere date of July 10 was announced.

Writers have completed most of the second season of the anthology series, which will now be shopped elsewhere.

“This is a high school show --we're blowing up the school, there are guns in the school, it's a satire and there are moments of teachers having guns. It's hitting on so many hot topics,” Keith Cox, president of development and production at the Paramount Network, explained to The Hollywood Reporter. “This company can't be speaking out of both sides of its mouth, saying the youth movement is important for us and we've done all these wonderful things to support that and at the same time, we're putting on a show that we're not comfortable with.”

Cox added that, in his opinion, some of the show's ideas and themes may be ahead of their time, just like the original movie -- which he noted was made before the tragic 1999 Columbine High School shooting.

“Even the movie was done at a time before the culture changed,” he said. “We want to do risky and bold shows that push buttons and we will; it has to be great. Heathers was shot beautifully with a great cast and we're proud of the show.”

“It's a high school show -- it's got elements that young kids today are aggressive in trying to change and we as a company are with them on that,” he added. “We paused it once and we just don't feel comfortable airing it."

The hour-long comedy is set in modern-day Westerburg High School and features a cast of newcomers. It follows Veronica Sawyer (Grace Victoria Cox) as she deals with the school's most popular and viscous clique, The Heathers, led by Heather Chandler (Melanie Field.)

Shannon Doherty, who appeared in the original movie alongside Winona Ryder and Christian Slater, was expected to cameo in the series.

