The Heathers reboot is finally making its way to TV.

After numerous delays, an edited version of the series -- which reimagines the '80s cult comedy -- will premiere the first two episodes on Paramount Network on Thursday, Oct. 25, ET has confirmed. Following its two-hour debut, the network will air two new episodes every day for five straight nights through Monday, Oct. 29. All nine episodes will be available for streaming on Monday, Oct. 22.

ET has learned that the show's original 10th episode, which involves blowing up the high school, has been combined with its ninth episode, creating a cliffhanger. While a second season has been fully written, there are no immediate plans to go into production.

"I am beyond excited that American audiences will finally get to see Heathers. Obviously, I wish fans could see the 10th episode but the producers and I felt strongly about not changing anything in it, and so, it’s been considered too controversial for U.S. audiences," Heathers creator Jason Micallef said in a statement. "Still, every day at this job is a delightful dream so it’s hard to complain. Plus, what matters most is fans will now get to see the satire we all love so much."

Original Heathers star Shannen Doherty, who returns with a memorable role in the reboot, made the announcement on Thursday with a new sneak peek at the series.

Watch another scene below.

Heathers was originally scheduled to premiere on March 7, but was delayed due to the deadly school shooting in Parkland, Florida. Earlier in May, a new premiere date of July 10 was announced, before Paramount Network scrapped the series in June. The premiere episode had been made available early in February.

Described as an hour-long black comedy and loosely inspired by the 1989 cult movie, Heathers is set in modern-day Westerburg High School and revolves around Veronica Sawyer (Grace Victoria Cox) as she deals with the school's most popular (and most vicious) clique, The Heathers, led by Heather Chandler (Melanie Field) and her minions, Heather Duke (Brendan Scannell) and Heather McNamara (Jasmine Mathews).

