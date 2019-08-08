Newlyweds Heidi Klum and Tom Kaulitz appear to be having the time of their lives during their fun-filled Italian honeymoon.

Klum tied the knot with Kaulitz, a 29-year-old musician, for the second time, during a ceremony on a luxury yacht in Capri on Saturday.

The 46-year-old supermodel shared some snaps from the romantic trip on Instagram on Thursday, including a pic showing her enjoying wine on the water, followed by a sweet selfie.

The couple then jumped on a jet ski, exploring the ocean and sharing a slideshow of snaps from the adventure on Instagram.

However the best post came last, with Klum sharing a video of the two speeding down a waterslide from a giant ship into the ocean.

"What a day ❤️ THANK YOU," she captioned the clip.

Klum shared the first photo from the wedding on Instagram on Monday. The stunning shot showed the couple sharing a sweet kiss amid a beautiful set up of flowers.

She wrote "We did it ❣️ Mr.&Mrs. Kaulitzm" and a whole bunch of heart emojis alongside the post, which received congratulatory replies from the likes of Gwen Stefani and Naomi Campbell.

