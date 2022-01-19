Heidi Klum Has One Leg That's More Expensive Than the Other
Heidi Klum on Snoop Dogg Collab for New Song (Exclusive)
‘Scream’ Cast on ‘Emotional’ Reunion for 5th Installment (Exclus…
Joe Montana on Why It Was Difficult Watch Himself in New Docuser…
Watch Haylie Duff and Marla Sokoloff Reminisce on 'Friends' and …
Ne-Yo on New Music, Celebrating Black Love and 2022 Urban One Ho…
Jamie Lynn Spears on Britney's Conservatorship and Finding Her O…
'90 Day Fiancé': Loren and Alexei on Their New Spinoff and Son A…
Jennifer Love Hewitt Shares Special Story on 'Instant Love' for …
Paris Jackson on Reliving Teen Years for ‘Sex Appeal’ and Macaul…
'Euphoria' Cast on Their Close Bond Amid a 'Chaotic' Season 2 (E…
‘Darcey & Stacey’: Darcey and Stacey Dish on Season 3 and Darcey…
Remembering Sidney Poitier: Viola Davis, Barack Obama & More Pay…
How Lady Gaga Is Approaching New Projects After 'House of Gucci'…
Oliver Hudson Gives Behind-the-Scenes Look at ‘The Cleaning Lady…
'Wipeout' Contestants Fight Their Way Through Obstacle Course to…
Oprah’s Biggest Celebrity Sit-Down Interview Confessions of 2021
Watch Kate Middleton's Impressive Piano Performance at Royal Chr…
Kim Kardashian Shows Off Lavish Christmas Gifts From Mom Kris Je…
'Cheer' Season 2 Trailer: How Jerry Harris' Sexual Misconduct Al…
It's a fun fact that Heidi Klum's legs are insured for $2 million -- but the 48-year-old supermodel recently revealed that one leg is actually more expensive than the other.
"I didn't insure them, by the way. It was a client that insured them," Klum shared earlier this week on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. "It wasn't me. One was actually more expensive than the other because when I was young, I fell into a glass and I have a big scar."
Klum shared that she couldn't show the scar because of her spray tan, but added that the blemish did make one of her legs more expensive to insure than the other.
"It's weird the things that people do," she said, laughing.
She added that her chest is another body part that needed some insurance.
"It's not, but should [be]," she joked.
Klum's 17-year-old daughter, Leni, is following in her mom's modeling footsteps, walking in the Dolce & Gabbana fashion show over the summer.
ET spoke to the proud mom after her daughter's big moment.
"I knew she was confident within and she can do this, but still, you always sit there and you worry as a mom," she shared at the time.
For more with Klum and her family, check out the video below.
RELATED CONTENT:
Heidi Klum and Her Kids Create an Epic Zombie Movie for Halloween
Heidi Klum and Daughter Leni Twin in Matching Silver Dresses in Venice
Heidi Klum Says She's 'Finally Found Her Match' With Tom Kaulitz