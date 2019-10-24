Helen Hunt Posts First Pic Following Car Accident: 'Back at Work'

Helen Hunt is getting back into her routine, following her scary car accident.

On Thursday, the 56-year-old actress posted a selfie of herself with her Mad About You co-star, Paul Reiser, on her Instagram. In the pic, Hunt is smiling and wearing a white shirt with a light blue scarf as she poses next to the actor.

Hunt is currently in production on a limited series revival of her hit TV sitcom, in which she stars opposite Reiser.

"Back at work. 🙏🏽," she wrote alongside the snap, seemingly assuring fans that she is back to normal. Hunt's post was quickly filled with well wishes and sweet messages from fans and friends.

On Oct. 16, LAPD told ET that police responded to a traffic collision on the 4800 block of San Vicente Boulevard at the corner of Tremaine Avenue in Los Angeles at 4:50 p.m. involving two vehicles. There was one person transported to the hospital.

Following the accident, ET learned that Hunt was at home recovering and sustained no serious injuries.

ET also spoke with the man who pulled Hunt out of the car after the frightening car accident, and shared that he had no idea he helped save a Hollywood star.

"I didn't know that I was helping a star. My first instinct was to get everybody out safe and sound," Thomas said. "It was pretty scary. I just didn't know if everybody was OK. That's all I was thinking about."

Thomas said he only realized that he had helped a celebrity when ET broke the news to him during the interview.

See more in the video below.

