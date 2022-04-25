If you're looking for the new "it" sneaker for spring, it's time to meet Cariuma. The 100% vegan sneaker brand has been spotted on everyone, like Pete Davidson, Noah Centineo, Jon Hamm and Helen Mirren, proving that the classically cool kicks are versatile enough to fit anyone's style.

In honor of Earth Day, Cariuma launched the popular OCA Low lace-up sneakers in two new, limited-edition Earth Day colorways. For the vibrant green and brown shades of its its best-selling shoes, Cariuma is only producing the number of pairs ordered to avoid excess waste. Plus, the eco-conscious brand is is planting 10 trees for every pair purchased through April 30.

Cariuma's message is simple: create comfortable and stylish sneakers that put the environment first. Utilizing "better-for-the-earth" materials like GOT-certified cotton canvas and ethically tapped rubber for their OCA soles, it's no wonder they've developed an instant fanbase of celebrities. In fact, the shoe brand has become so popular that their OCA Low style once had a 34,000-person waitlist. As one reviewer raved, "They don't need a break-in period, they're comfy from the start!" The vegan insole provides cushioned support, plus the durable canvas exterior is airy and lightweight, which makes the shoe ideal for the warmer days ahead.

Lucky for us, Cariuma keeps dropping more styles we can't get enough of, including the release of three spring colors for the supermodel-approved OCA Low sneakers. The highly coveted kicks worn by Dame Helen Mirren at Cannes Film Festival and Nina Agdal are also available in Bright Pink, Violet, and Tangerine Canvas for only $79.

Shop the internet-famous sustainable sneakers in all three spring colors below.

Check out more Cariuma shoes below:

IBI Green Knit Cariuma IBI Green Knit Don't overlook this comfy knit pair in bright green — the same style worn by Pete Davidson on SNL. $98 Buy Now

Vallely Black & Blue/Ivory Cariuma Vallely Black & Blue/Ivory Make a statement with these retro-inspired killer kicks that go with any outfit. Made from vegan suede, the recyclable material adds an extra layer of durability to an already awesome pair of sneakers. $89 Buy Now

