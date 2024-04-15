Henry Golding is sharing new details about his highly anticipated projects.

Talking with ET's Rachel Smith from the New York premiere of The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare on Monday, the 37-year-old actor gave an update on the recent photos from the set of A Simple Favor 2 in Italy, which showed Blake Lively, Anna Kendrick and Michele Morrone filming a wedding scene on the water.

"I was there, too! But I didn't get any photos," Golding told ET, adding that the dress Lively was wearing was "a latex wedding gown."

"Maybe I gave away too much," the Crazy Rich Asians actor continued.

Jean Smart, Paul Feig, Anna Kendrick, Blake Lively and Henry Golding promoting 'A Simple Favor' - Getty Images

In the original film, Golding stars as Sean Townsend, the husband of Lively's character, Emily Nelson. The film follows Kendrick's character, Stephanie Smothers, becoming friends with Emily, who eventually asks her for "a simple favor" -- watching her and Sean's young son. When Emily goes missing, however, Stephanie uncovers a tangled web of lies.

As for what the cast and crew, including returning director Paul Feig, have in store for fans who have been begging for a sequel for years, the actor is promising an epic follow-up to the 2018 film, with the sequel "turning up the dial to the max."

"Paul [Feig] is pulling out all the stops and bringing the fans what they loved so much about the first," Golding said. "Just the hilariousness and all the absurdity of the situation."

The cast and crew of 'The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare' at the NYC premiere - Getty Images

Golding was more than happy to also share an update on his role in the second season of Hulu's Nine Perfect Strangers, which he was announced to be participating in last month. Alongside returning star Nicole Kidman, the show is also welcoming newcomers Mark Strong, Murray Bartlett, Annie Murphy and Christine Baranski.

The Last Christmas lead said that filming is currently underway, and fans should be equally excited about the new installment in the Liane Moriarty adaptation series. The first season starred Regina Hall, Melissa McCarthy, Samara Weaving, Manny Jacinto and more.

"We're filming out in Munich right now, so I go back tomorrow," Golding said. "It's been phenomenal. And again, what people loved about the first season, like they literally are bringing the most insane A-game."

He added, "It's gonna be fun as well. And, of course, Nicole is back -- I mean, the queen is back."

'Nine Perfect Strangers' season 1 poster - Hulu

As for his most immediate project, Golding had nothing but praise for his co-stars, including Henry Cavill and Eiza González, as well as director Guy Ritchie, whom he previously worked with on the 2019 film The Gentlemen.

"The best thing is we've all kept in touch, actually," Golding said. "Whenever I'm in London, I'll hit up Babs [Olusanmokun] and Alex [Pettyfer]. Or if I'm in LA, we'll see everybody. Eiza's got a house in L.A. and we've seen each other even not on the press tour, so we've stayed really close."

The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare is based on the true story of an elite combat team formed during World War II to infiltrate Nazi Germany and take down the Third Reich.

Watch the trailer for the film in the player below:

The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare hits theaters on April 19.

