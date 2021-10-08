First, the good news for Chrissy Teigen, Danny Trejo and all the other Nintendo fans out there: Today the gaming company released the latest version of the Nintendo Switch, the Nintendo Switch OLED Model, with a larger, more vibrant screen.

And now, the bad news: The new console has already sold out at virtually every major retailer. But we were able to track the new Nintendo console down online, albeit at a markup over its $350 retail price.

The new Nintendo Switch OLED Model

The first thing you need to know about the Nintendo Switch OLED is that it's not the long-awaited and long-rumored Nintendo Switch Pro. The new console does not support 4K resolution, nor is the hardware any faster than the older Switch model.

The main upgrade in the Nintendo Switch OLED is screen quality and screen size: It's a 7-inch console, as compared to the older Switch's 6.2-inch screen size. It also comes with a wider kickstand, better speakers and twice the internal storage, or 64GB. It also comes with a new style of dock, with a built-in wired LAN port.

Nintendo

The Nintendo Switch OLED Model is now the third Switch console in Nintendo's lineup. The OLED Switch retails for $350, or $50 more than the non-OLED Nintendo Switch model ($300). Nintendo also sells the colorful, smaller Nintendo Switch Lite for $199, a handheld console that plays all the Nintendo Switch games but does not connect to TVs.

Here's where to buy the Nintendo Switch OLED Model

The new Nintendo Switch OLED Model is sold at Amazon, GameStop, Walmart and pretty much any store where gaming consoles are sold. The catch is that it sold out online almost immediately -- virtually no one has it left in stock. Your local store is likely sold out, too.

But that's not to say you can't find it anywhere. We tracked it down on resale site StockX for roughly $425, a $75 premium over the retail price. It's not fun paying more than retail, but if the Nintendo Switch OLED Model is a must-buy on someone's gift list this holiday, it's worth considering.

You can also find the sold out Sony PlayStation 5 gaming console starting at $750 on StockX, and the sold out Microsoft Xbox Series X console starting at $719.

