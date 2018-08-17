The team behind the 2018 Video Music Awards is speaking out about Taylor Swift's lack of nominations at this year's accolades.

ET caught up with Jesse Ignjatovic and Bruce Gillmer -- the show's executive producers -- where they talked about Swift's apparent snub in all the major categories, though she did score three nods for "Look What You Made Me Do" in best art direction, best visual effects and best editing.

"I mean, it is somewhat surprising," Gillmer says. "We love Taylor. She's obviously one of the biggest stars on the planet... We world premiered her video on the VMAs last year. We have strong relationships with her and her camp."

Ignjatovic -- whose production company, Den of Thieves, has helmed the awards show 12 times -- admits that he was personally disappointed by Swift's lack of recognition.

"It was an amazing video, so I wish she had nominations and I wish she was here because I'm huge fan," he reveals. "She's such an integral part of the VMAs and MTV, so I wish."

Though Gillmer noted that the team is "proud of our level of integrity" when it comes to the nominations, he did say that they can be unpredictable.

"We made sure that all of our core artists are in the nominee pool and we really take what comes back to us," Gillmer says. "It's voted on by a wide range of people. I think what's interesting is sometimes you get a different look if you go into a fan-voted situation. So who knows; maybe next year we'll be fan voted... The dice roll and you never know."

With Swift's nominations uncharacteristically low, Cardi B and The Carters have taken over to lead this year's noms. Viewers can expect to see performances from Ariana Grande, Shawn Mendes, Logic featuring Ryan Tedder, Post Malone, Travis Scott and Panic! At The Disco. Nicki Minaj will also deliver a "special remote performance" from an unspecified location in NYC.

In addition, fans can expect to see appearances from Backstreet Boys, Tiffany Haddish, Kevin Hart, Millie Bobby Brown, Blake Lively and more! On top of all that, Jennifer Lopez will take home the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award and perform at the show for the first time since 2001.

The VMAs are set to take place Monday, Aug. 20 at Radio City Music Hall in New York City. Here's more on this year's highly anticipated event:

