Hilaria Baldwin is showcasing her post-baby body just four and a half months after giving birth!



On Wednesday, the wife of actor Alec Baldwin took to Instagram to share how her body has bounced back from her pregnancy. In the first image, she is nine months pregnant; in the next, it’s been nearly two weeks since giving birth. But in the newest, she flaunts taut abs and slender legs for the camera.



“The recovery from baby number 4 continues,” she wrote. “I share my journey and posts here because I believe so strongly that smart exercise, good eating, and a calm mind = healthy body. And I want you to experience it too because life is so worth living to it’s max...and you are so worth it.”



The 34-year-old mom has proudly shared her pregnancy journey before and since giving birth to their son, Romeo, in May.

In June, she was accused of Photoshopping images of her body, prompting her to share a new video of her fit figure.



“For those who are saying I photoshopped...how about this?” she captioned the video. "If my ribs look funny, I apologize for them. I just had a very large baby so maybe they are still expanded. I don’t know...or maybe they will be like this forever. Whatever, I got a beautiful baby out of it, so I’m fine with them. I’m the worst with technology anyway, so the idea of me altering an image is laughable.”



“If you know me, I’m totally against all of that and have been an advocate for appearing natural. It’s a shame that people are so accustomed to fake, that they want to see it everywhere,” she continued. “I teach health because I want you to be happy and healthy. I believe life is both too long and too short to not be. I see the potential in everyone, and believe in my method and I want to help as many as possible. If you would like, take my hand in this quest for feeling good and treating your body well. If not, it is ok too...but don’t cheapen my message by saying silly things. Just move on to somewhere else.”

Hilaria and Alec are also parents to daughter Carmen and sons Leonardo and Rafael, ages 5, 2 and 3, respectively.



