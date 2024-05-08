Hilary Duff Cuddles Newborn Daughter in Adorable New Photo

Hilary Duff is giving the world a closer look at her family's latest addition!

On Tuesday, the now-mother of four shared a precious picture of her and newborn daughter Townes on her Instagram Story. The selfie shows Duff's baby girl lying asleep on her chest while wearing an adorable princess-print onesie.

On Tuesday, the Younger star revealed that she welcomed her fourth child, her third with husband Matthew Koma.

Hilary Duff shares picture of her and Matthew Koma's newborn daughter. - Hilary Duff/Instagram

"Townes Meadow Bair 🧸 , now we know why she made us wait so long…She was perfecting those Cheeks!," she wrote. "I Have been dreaming of holding you in my arms for months and the past 5 days of getting to know you, stare at you and smell you has been pure moments of magic. We all love you like you’ve been here all along beauty. 5/3/24 @birthingrhythm

@littleplumphoto."

The announcement was shared alongside a series of pictures from her home birth, and a sweet image of little Townes showing off her chic newborn mohawk.

On his respective Instagram, Koma shared the news -- alongside a hilarious caption.

Matthew Koma shared a picture of his and Hilary Duff's baby girl. - Matthew Koma/Instagram

"My literal warrior goddess of a wife gave birth to our beautiful Townes Meadow Bair at home on 5/3/24," he wrote alongside the same black and white photo set. "She’s happy, healthy, chunky and looks like nobody in our genetic pool so if anyone knows of @hilaryduff’s whereabouts roughly 9 months ago to date, please reach out for a cash reward. 📷 @littleplumphoto."

Koma also took to his Instagram Story to share a picture of him snuggling his baby girl, and a sweet picture of his and Duff's daughter, Banks, holding her sleeping sister.

Hilary Duff and Matthew Koma's baby girl joins her three older siblings - Matthew Koma/Instagram

Townes joins brother Luca, 11 -- who Duff welcomed with ex-husband Mike Comrie -- and older sisters Banks, 5, and Mae, 2.

Prior to the arrival of their latest bundle of joy, the Disney Channel alum shared a series of pictures of the family, when they were five.

"Some random pics of the 5 of us before that changes foreverrrrr," she wrote.

