Hilary Duff is sending her fans and followers a note in "the kindest tone" as her due date draws nearer -- stop asking when her baby is due!

The pregnant actress, who is currently expecting her fourth child, shared a message on her Instagram Story on Sunday, informing her followers that she will no longer respond to messages inquiring about her due date.

"Hi friends - This is meant in the kindest tone (I promise) I am no longer responding to texts or [dms] about 'when baby is coming!'" Duff politely wrote. "I know everyone is checking in with love and humor, however, trust me nobody wants it more than me!!!!! Babies come when they are ready. I am trying my best to be patient! The days are long and uncomfortable. Promise I will let you know."

Hilary Duff's Instagram Story on April 21 - Hilary Duff/Instagram

Duff, 36, has been sharing her pregnancy journey with her fans since she and husband, Matthew Koma, 36, revealed they were expecting their third child together in December 2023. The couple, who began dating in 2017, got engaged and tied the knot in 2019. Together they share two daughters, Mae, 3, and Banks, 5, while Duff shares her first child, 12-year-old son Luca, with her ex-husband, Mike Comrie.

While the How I Met Your Father star has proudly showed off her baby bump in the months following their announcement, she's also been crystal clear about being ready to welcome their fourth bundle of joy.

Last Tuesday, the actress posted a series of photos to Instagram, depicting the family's "pretty slow week." The photos include Duff with acupuncture needles in her face, Koma watching a video on his phone with Mae and Banks, and Luca wearing a blue jersey.

"Gently trying to give baby the eviction notice," Duff added to the post's caption.

The singer is already putting together a playlist for when she gives birth! On April 11, she shared the playlist with her fans on her Instagram Story, explaining that she was "manifesting" a short birth.

"Made a cute birthing playlist - take a listen!" she wrote on the slide. "Not sure about the order yet but I think I'm going to enjoy it. Also manifesting a short birth as I only made it 3 hours."

Duff selected a variety of songs across numerous genres, including Zach Bryan and Kacey Musgraves' "I Remember Everything," "Unstoppable" by Sia, "The Chain" by Fleetwood Mac and "Wildest Dreams (Taylor's Version)" by Taylor Swift, to name only a few. Beyoncé, Harry Styles, Aretha Franklin, Justin Timberlake, Alabama Shakes, Post Malone, Olivia Rodrigo, Shaggy, Morrissey and John Denver are among the other artists featured.

The Lizzie McGuire alum also included a sweet call-to-action for her unborn child in the post, urging, "Cmon Bebe."

Hilary Duff's Instagram Story on April 11 - Hilary Duff / Instagram

The latest addition will likely be the couple's last. Koma recently made headlines when he hilariously documented his experience getting a vasectomy. The musician took to his Instagram Stories to share his journey in a series of photos and videos.

He shared a close-up selfie after the surgery, where he stressed that the operation wasn't painful and that he really had nothing to worry about.

"It's honestly not bad at all," Koma explained, adding a mistletoe Christmas filter to the pic for unclear, possibly painkiller-related reasons. "Like better than going to the dentist for sure."

He reiterated this sentiment in a follow-up shot, which showed him wearing nothing but some small black underwear (covering up some bandages) and a pair of socks.

"10/10 Would recommend," Koma wrote over the pic, in which he gave the camera a thumbs up.

Matthew Koma/Instagram

Koma explained later that he was "very high" and that before this surgery, he had "never taken a drug in my life."

"This is cool," Koma added over his smiling selfie.

See more on Hilary Duff and Matthew Koma's growing family below.

RELATED CONTENT: