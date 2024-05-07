Hilary Duff Gives Birth to Baby No. 4

Hilary Duff is officially a mom times four!

The Younger star gave birth to her fourth child and third with husband Matthew Koma, a baby girl the couple named Townes Meadow Bair. The actress shared her daughter was born on Saturday, though she insinuated Townes came a little later than expected.

"Townes Meadow Bair 🧸 , now we know why she made us wait so long…She was perfecting those Cheeks!" Duff gushed. 'I Have been dreaming of holding you in my arms for months and the past 5 days of getting to know you, stare at you and smell you has been pure moments of magic. We all love you like you’ve been here all along beauty."

Duff then shared four adorable black and white photos holding her baby shortly after her water birth.

The little one joins older brother Luca, 11 -- who Duff welcomed with ex-husband Mike Comrie -- and older sisters Banks, 5, and Mae, 2.

The Lizzie McGuire alum announced that she was expecting again with her 2023 holiday card. "Buckle up Buttercups, we're adding one more to this crazy bunch!" she and Koma proclaimed in the card, which featured a photo of Duff holding her growing baby bump.

"Baby #4 is loading…," Koma noted over on his Instagram page.

Of her bump, she later joked on social media that she'd been "trying to hide this thing for a minute." The How I Met Your Father actress had notably been sporting looser tops and oversized sweaters in recent months.

In later December, the busy parents coincidentally celebrated their fourth wedding anniversary with their fourth little one on the way.

"4 years married today and I’m just now finding out my wife thinks a bunch of U2 songs are Creed. I love you so much @hilaryduff," Koma wrote to his other half.

Quipped Duff in her social media tribute, "Even though sometimes you think it goes kids, dogs, then you. That’s not true. You forgot about the chickens…. Happy 4 babe!"

