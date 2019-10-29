Lizzie McGuire is back in action.

On Tuesday, Hilary Duff, the 32-year-old actress behind the beloved TV character, revealed that production on the rebooted series had just kicked off with a beaming photo of herself standing in front of the Washington Square Arch in New York City. She wore a full-length yellow coat over a yellow-and-black matching outfit for the day of shooting.

"Happy first LIZZIE day!!!!! NYC.....cue the rain 😏 ✌🏻 ☺️ 🎥 #lizziemcguire," Duff captioned the image.

Fans also spotted the actress on set getting her makeup touched up and carrying a stuffed llama around the square in the aforementioned ensemble. Time will tell as to how this wonderfully random moment fits into the rebooted series.

Just days prior, it was revealed that Lizzie's whole family from the original show, including Hallie Todd, Robert Carradine and Jake Thomas, who played Lizzie's mother Jo, father Sam and brother Matt McGuire, are all going to appear in the series.

In the Disney + show, from original series creator Terri Minsky, Lizzie is a millennial navigating life in the Big Apple. She is on the cusp of her 30th birthday, working her dream job as the apprentice to a top designer (possibly engaged to the perfect guy) and living in an idyllic Brooklyn apartment -- but things aren't as they seem.

In an interview in September, Duff hinted that Lizzie's time in NYC on the show will be brief before heading back to California.

"She's not going to stay in Brooklyn too long, actually," she told Vulture. "That's where she's been, but she'll be coming back to Los Angeles. She's forced out of New York. She's like, 'I can't be here anymore.'"

News of the new show first dropped at D23 in August, where ET spoke with Duff about tackling the role she grew up playing.

"It feels very surreal, to be honest. I've been living with this information for a few months now, so it's been very hard to even contain my excitement," she said on the red carpet. "She's such a big part of me and my life, and now she's 30, and I feel like I'm going to have to learn some of her quirky faces again. But I'm excited!"

