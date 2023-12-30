Hilary Duff's growing baby bump has her on the verge of going on a bit of a shopping spree.

The 36-year-old soon-to-be mother of four shared Friday on her Instagram Story that her vintage jeans are no longer working for her, largely because of her growing baby bump! In her snap, the Disney Channel alum posed for a mirror pic showing her in a brown turtleneck and jeans that no longer button up all the way.

"These perfect vintage Levi's carried me through this pregnancy for as long as they could!" she captioned alongside the snap. "I need to come for a visit!"

The visit's in reference to the Los Angeles-based vintage denim shop she tagged in her Story.

Earlier this month, Duff went public with her pregnancy. She revealed the happy news by sharing her blended family's holiday card. She then went on to say that she's "been trying to hide this thing [her baby bump] for a minute."

Hilary Duff / Instagram

Duff and husband, Matthew Koma, share two daughters -- Banks, 5, and Mae, 2 -- while Duff shares her first child, 11-year-old son Luca, with her ex-husband, Mike Comrie.

Though Duff didn't announce her pregnancy until Dec. 12, she made several public appearances in recent weeks, hiding her growing bump under loose clothes. At the Below 60° Festive Cocktail Reception, Duff wore a flowing satin forest green top and matching pants. And on a recent trip to Disneyland just days before the announcement, Duff covered up with an oversized leather jacket, while posing with Daisy Duck and actress Mandy Moore.

Duff and Koma, who began dating in 2017, got engaged and tied the knot in 2019. The "Come Clean" singer and the Eve 6 band member recently celebrated their fourth wedding anniversary.

