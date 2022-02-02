Shopping

Hill House Home Launches New Romantic Styles of Its Famous Nap Dress -- Shop for Valentine's Day

By Charlotte Lewis‍
Hill House Home Victorian Romance Nap Dress collection
Hill House Home

Nothing says comfy-chic quite like a nap dress. The easy, breezy dresses have risen up in popularity over the last year, and it's no surprise why. The ruched waists, combined with loose-flowing skirts and flouncy ruffle tops create the inherent kind of romantic look that makes us feel like the heroine in a Victorian Romance -- all with one simple dress.

So, when we heard that Hill House Home had released a new nap dress collection, we ran to check it out -- and to say we were impressed by the selection of new patterns, colors and silhouettes would be an understatement. Not only has the brand debuted variations on its classic (and best-selling) Ellie Dress, but the brand also just dropped its first nap dress with long sleeves AND ones with pockets -- cue women everywhere rejoicing!

Whether you've been rewatching Bridgerton ahead of its second season, have tuned into the latest episodes of The Gilded Age, are gearing up for a season chock-full of spring weddings (and in desperate need of a new frock for all of your wedding guest antics), or if the impending arrival of Valentine's Day has you feeling some kind of way, let these romantic styles give you all the effortless glam you've been searching for. Regency Era-inspired fashion is having a moment after all!

Check out the new styles of the new Hill House Victorian Romance Nap Dress collection below. Looking for more fashion and beauty inspiration? Shop the Pat McGrath Labs x Bridgerton beauty collaboration, plus check out ET Style's picks for Amazon's best designer finds.

The Ellie Nap Dress With Pockets
The Ellie Nap Dress
Hill House Home
The Ellie Nap Dress With Pockets
We believe pockets are essential to any outfit, so we're thrilled the newest Ellie Nap Dress has pockets. Get it in any of the six color options right now.
$150
The Collector's Edition Ellie Nap Dress
The Collector's Edition Ellie Nap Dress
Hill House Home
The Collector's Edition Ellie Nap Dress
Get this romantic sheer lace nap dress before it's gone. This Collector's Edition piece is already flying off the shleves.
$175
The Ophelia Dress
The Ophelia Dress
Hill House Home
The Ophelia Dress
Inspired by the stories of Beatrix Potter, this woodland animal printed nap dress makes us feel like we're the main character in a whimsical book. 
$175
The Classic Ellie Nap Dress
The Classic Ellie Nap Dress
Hill House Home
The Classic Ellie Nap Dress
It's never too early to start shopping for the next season! This peachy, draped frock is the perfect dress for an effortless and chic spring. 
$150
The Ava Dress
The Ava Dress
Hill House Home
The Ava Dress
We are swooning over this new nap dress silhouette. The pocketed A-line dress contains its ruching in the back so as not to distract from the wide ruffle or v-neck detail, plus it comes with a matching detachable belt for those looking for an extra cinched waist.
$150
The Samantha Dress
The Samantha Dress
Hill House Home
The Samantha Dress
This adorable new silhouette boasts a fully adjustable neckline, corset-inspired midriff, and delicate ruffle hem for a polished look while maintaining that classic nap dress comfort.
$175
The Collector's Edition Ellie Nap Dress in Navy
The Collector's Edition Ellie Nap Dress in Navy
Hill House Home
The Collector's Edition Ellie Nap Dress in Navy
The classic Ellie dress has gotten an updated, fuller skirt made from sheer tulle, and we know you don't want to miss out on the chance to nab it.
$275
The Jasmine Nap Dress
The Jasmine Nap Dress
Hill House Home
The Jasmine Nap Dress
Who says nap dresses have to wait in your closet until spring? Don the collection's first long-sleeved design and wear it with a pair of tights to create a chic winter outfit.
$175
The Elizabeth Nap Dress
The Elizabeth Nap Dress
Hill House Home
The Elizabeth Nap Dress
This new dress fits all the relaxed romance we love from the classic Ellie dress into a shorter length.
$150
The Lily Dress
The Lily Dress
Hill House Home
The Lily Dress
Set an alert and be the first to grab this button-front nap dress, which drops on Valentine's Day.
$200

