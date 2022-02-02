Nothing says comfy-chic quite like a nap dress. The easy, breezy dresses have risen up in popularity over the last year, and it's no surprise why. The ruched waists, combined with loose-flowing skirts and flouncy ruffle tops create the inherent kind of romantic look that makes us feel like the heroine in a Victorian Romance -- all with one simple dress.

So, when we heard that Hill House Home had released a new nap dress collection, we ran to check it out -- and to say we were impressed by the selection of new patterns, colors and silhouettes would be an understatement. Not only has the brand debuted variations on its classic (and best-selling) Ellie Dress, but the brand also just dropped its first nap dress with long sleeves AND ones with pockets -- cue women everywhere rejoicing!

Whether you've been rewatching Bridgerton ahead of its second season, have tuned into the latest episodes of The Gilded Age, are gearing up for a season chock-full of spring weddings (and in desperate need of a new frock for all of your wedding guest antics), or if the impending arrival of Valentine's Day has you feeling some kind of way, let these romantic styles give you all the effortless glam you've been searching for. Regency Era-inspired fashion is having a moment after all!

Check out the new styles of the new Hill House Victorian Romance Nap Dress collection below. Looking for more fashion and beauty inspiration? Shop the Pat McGrath Labs x Bridgerton beauty collaboration, plus check out ET Style's picks for Amazon's best designer finds.

The Ophelia Dress Hill House Home The Ophelia Dress Inspired by the stories of Beatrix Potter, this woodland animal printed nap dress makes us feel like we're the main character in a whimsical book. $175 Buy Now

The Ava Dress Hill House Home The Ava Dress We are swooning over this new nap dress silhouette. The pocketed A-line dress contains its ruching in the back so as not to distract from the wide ruffle or v-neck detail, plus it comes with a matching detachable belt for those looking for an extra cinched waist. $150 Buy Now

The Samantha Dress Hill House Home The Samantha Dress This adorable new silhouette boasts a fully adjustable neckline, corset-inspired midriff, and delicate ruffle hem for a polished look while maintaining that classic nap dress comfort. $175 Buy Now

The Jasmine Nap Dress Hill House Home The Jasmine Nap Dress Who says nap dresses have to wait in your closet until spring? Don the collection's first long-sleeved design and wear it with a pair of tights to create a chic winter outfit. $175 Buy Now

The Lily Dress Hill House Home The Lily Dress Set an alert and be the first to grab this button-front nap dress, which drops on Valentine's Day. $200 Buy Now

