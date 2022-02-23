Shopping

Hill House Nap Dresses Are on Sale Right Now: Get 30% Off Just In Time for Spring

By Charlotte Lewis‍
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Hill House Home Victorian Romance Nap Dress collection
Hill House Home

Nothing says comfy-chic quite like a nap dress. The easy, breezy dresses have been flying off the shelves over the last year, and it's no surprise why. The ruched waists, combined with loose-flowing skirts and flouncy ruffle tops create the inherent kind of romantic look that makes us feel like the heroine in a Victorian Romance. New designs usually sell out within hours, but right now you can save 30% on an Ellie Nap Dress for spring. 

The Ellie Nap Dress
Hill House Home The Ellie Nap Dress
Hill House Home
The Ellie Nap Dress
$125$88
The Ellie Nap Dress
Hill House Home The Ellie Nap Dress
Hill House Home
The Ellie Nap Dress
$125$88
The Ellie Nap Dress
Hill House Home The Ellie Nap Dress
Hill House Home
The Ellie Nap Dress
$175$123

Earlier this month, Hill House Home released a new nap dress collection, dropping its first nap dress with long sleeves AND ones with pockets. Whether you've been rewatching Bridgerton ahead of its second season, have tuned into the latest episodes of The Gilded Age, or are gearing up for a season chock-full of spring weddings, these romantic styles give you all the effortless glam you've been searching for. Regency Era-inspired fashion is having a moment after all!

Check out the new styles of the new Hill House Victorian Romance Nap Dress collection below.

The Ellie Nap Dress with Pockets
The Ellie Nap Dress
Hill House Home
The Ellie Nap Dress with Pockets
We believe pockets are essential to any outfit, so we're thrilled the newest Ellie Nap Dress has pockets. Get it in any of the six color options right now.
$150
The Ophelia Dress
The Ophelia Dress
Hill House Home
The Ophelia Dress
Inspired by the stories of Beatrix Potter, this woodland animal printed nap dress makes us feel like we're the main character in a whimsical book. 
$175
The Classic Ellie Nap Dress
The Classic Ellie Nap Dress
Hill House Home
The Classic Ellie Nap Dress
It's never too early to start shopping for the next season! This peachy, draped frock is the perfect dress for an effortless and chic spring. 
$150
The Ava Dress
The Ava Dress
Hill House Home
The Ava Dress
We are swooning over this new nap dress silhouette. The pocketed A-line dress contains its ruching in the back so as not to distract from the wide ruffle or v-neck detail, plus it comes with a matching detachable belt for those looking for an extra cinched waist.
$150
The Samantha Dress
The Samantha Dress
Hill House Home
The Samantha Dress
This adorable new silhouette boasts a fully adjustable neckline, corset-inspired midriff, and delicate ruffle hem for a polished look while maintaining that classic nap dress comfort.
$175
The Collector's Edition Ellie Nap Dress
The Collector's Edition Ellie Nap Dress
Hill House Home
The Collector's Edition Ellie Nap Dress
Get this romantic sheer lace nap dress before it's gone. This Collector's Edition piece is already flying off the shleves.
$175
The Collector's Edition Ellie Nap Dress in Navy
The Collector's Edition Ellie Nap Dress in Navy
Hill House Home
The Collector's Edition Ellie Nap Dress in Navy
The classic Ellie dress has gotten an updated, fuller skirt made from sheer tulle, and we know you don't want to miss out on the chance to nab it.
$275
The Jasmine Nap Dress with Pockets
The Jasmine Nap Dress
Hill House Home
The Jasmine Nap Dress with Pockets
Who says nap dresses have to wait in your closet until spring? Don the collection's first long-sleeved design and wear it with a pair of tights to create a chic winter outfit.
$175
The Elizabeth Nap Dress
The Elizabeth Nap Dress
Hill House Home
The Elizabeth Nap Dress
This new dress fits all the relaxed romance we love from the classic Ellie dress into a shorter length.
$150

RELATED CONTENT:

The Pat McGrath x 'Bridgerton' Makeup Collab Is Back in Stock

Amazon's Best Deals on Designer Dresses

Amazon's Secret Designer Sale: Take Up to 60% Off Celeb-Loved Brands

 