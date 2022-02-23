Nothing says comfy-chic quite like a nap dress. The easy, breezy dresses have been flying off the shelves over the last year, and it's no surprise why. The ruched waists, combined with loose-flowing skirts and flouncy ruffle tops create the inherent kind of romantic look that makes us feel like the heroine in a Victorian Romance. New designs usually sell out within hours, but right now you can save 30% on an Ellie Nap Dress for spring.

Earlier this month, Hill House Home released a new nap dress collection, dropping its first nap dress with long sleeves AND ones with pockets. Whether you've been rewatching Bridgerton ahead of its second season, have tuned into the latest episodes of The Gilded Age, or are gearing up for a season chock-full of spring weddings, these romantic styles give you all the effortless glam you've been searching for. Regency Era-inspired fashion is having a moment after all!

Check out the new styles of the new Hill House Victorian Romance Nap Dress collection below.

The Ophelia Dress Hill House Home The Ophelia Dress Inspired by the stories of Beatrix Potter, this woodland animal printed nap dress makes us feel like we're the main character in a whimsical book. $175 Buy Now

The Ava Dress Hill House Home The Ava Dress We are swooning over this new nap dress silhouette. The pocketed A-line dress contains its ruching in the back so as not to distract from the wide ruffle or v-neck detail, plus it comes with a matching detachable belt for those looking for an extra cinched waist. $150 Buy Now

The Samantha Dress Hill House Home The Samantha Dress This adorable new silhouette boasts a fully adjustable neckline, corset-inspired midriff, and delicate ruffle hem for a polished look while maintaining that classic nap dress comfort. $175 Buy Now

RELATED CONTENT:

The Pat McGrath x 'Bridgerton' Makeup Collab Is Back in Stock

Amazon's Best Deals on Designer Dresses

Amazon's Secret Designer Sale: Take Up to 60% Off Celeb-Loved Brands