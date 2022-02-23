Hill House Nap Dresses Are on Sale Right Now: Get 30% Off Just In Time for Spring
Nothing says comfy-chic quite like a nap dress. The easy, breezy dresses have been flying off the shelves over the last year, and it's no surprise why. The ruched waists, combined with loose-flowing skirts and flouncy ruffle tops create the inherent kind of romantic look that makes us feel like the heroine in a Victorian Romance. New designs usually sell out within hours, but right now you can save 30% on an Ellie Nap Dress for spring.
Earlier this month, Hill House Home released a new nap dress collection, dropping its first nap dress with long sleeves AND ones with pockets. Whether you've been rewatching Bridgerton ahead of its second season, have tuned into the latest episodes of The Gilded Age, or are gearing up for a season chock-full of spring weddings, these romantic styles give you all the effortless glam you've been searching for. Regency Era-inspired fashion is having a moment after all!
Check out the new styles of the new Hill House Victorian Romance Nap Dress collection below.
