Man, Hoda Kotb feels like a rockstar! The 58-year-old Today show co-anchor got to live out a big musical dream on Tuesday at Shania Twain's sold-out show at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

Kotb was invited on stage to duet with Twain on her hit single, "You're Still the One."

The seasoned journalist belted out the memorable lyrics during the New York stop on Twain's Queen of Me Tour in front of 20,000 fans.

After exiting the stage, Kotb was in tears talking about the standout moment.

"It was just incredibly moving and beautiful. There are moments you dream about happening and friends that you don't ever think you're going to spend a moment like that with. She's so generous and kind," Kotb said of Twain. "I don't even know what to say, but I'm touched and I'm moved and it's a moment I'll never forget as long as I live."

Kotb interviewed Twain for the Today show and had initially taken to the stage to present the singer with her double diamond platinum record for her 1997 breakthrough album, Come on Over. Twain took the opportunity to announce that she is doing a reissuing titled Come on Over: Diamond Edition on Aug. 25.

