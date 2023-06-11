Hoda Kotb is opening up about the moment she found out she was going to be a mom!

The Today host appeared on the latest episode of the Just B with Bethenny Frankel podcast and opened up about her adoption journey, which gave her daughters, Haley, 6, and Hope, 3.

Kotb said ahead of welcoming her daughter Haley, she was afraid and ashamed to admit that she was hesitant to express her want to be a mother, because she felt it was too late.

"I remember never saying out loud that I wanted kids, never, because it was too late," she shared. "For girls that it's too late for, you don't say it because if you say it, you're expressing something that you're never going to get."

Hoda explained that shortly after realizing that it would never be too late for her, she kept seeing signs that reassured her that motherhood was still in the stars. So, she decided to go to the adoption agency and take the steps.

"I filled out all the paperwork and did all the stuff that you do, and they're like, 'Okay, maybe a year, maybe six months, maybe five years, bye,'" she said.

The Making Space host became emotional as she spoke about the moment when she found out that she would become a mother.

"I was sitting there, and I was doing some phone call with some nutritionist about something and babbling on and on. My phone beeped, and I looked at it, and it said Ashley, and Ashley was the lady from my adoption agency, and she said, 'If I ever text you, you need to call me back immediately," she said. "I saw her name, I hung up the phone, I took a yellow pad out, and I wrote, '11:55. This is the moment everything changes,' I knew it," she continued. "And I took a deep breath and dialed the number, and I said, 'Ashley?' and she said two words to me. She said, 'She's here.'"

She continued, "I don't know what birth feels like, and I bet it was amazing, but this was really close," she said through tears. "I remember that feeling like it was yesterday."

In May, Hoda shared a series of sweet pictures featuring her daughters, whom she dedicated a sweet post to, in honor of Mother's Day.

"Happy mother’s day! Hopey and Haley— you made me what I had always dreamed of becoming— a mother. And to my mom— nothing was even possible without your love xoxo," she wrote.

In March, Kotb had to take an extended time away from Today, as Hope had a scary hospital stay. Since, the host has reported that her daughter's condition has gotten better, though it was a bit challenging watching her 3-year-old spend time in the ICU.

