Hoda Kotb Shares Health Update on Her Daughter Hope: 'It's Going to Be a Longer Road'
Hoda Kotb is sharing an update on her 3-year-old daughter, Hope Catherine, amid her ongoing health scare.
"Hope's doing much better, much better," the 58-year-old Today show co-host tells People. "I think it's going to be a longer road, but she is doing great."
Noting that her youngest "is a happy child," Kotb says that "is the most important thing to me."
Kotb, who is also mom to 6-year-old daughter Haley Joy, calls her eldest "a really supportive big sister."
True to form, Kotb remains positive about her situation, sharing, "We have figured out kind of a rhythm and life throws all kinds of curve balls at you and it's sort of like what do you do with it, and it's funny because no matter what you go through if you look over to the left or over to the right, someone else is going through something much more difficult."
As for her future outlook for her life with her daughters, Kotb shares, "So we say count our blessings, let's move forward, let's have a real fun summer, and let's just keep it rolling."
In March, Kotb had to take an extended time away from the Today show following a "family health issue." Upon her return, she shared that Hope had been in the hospital.
"My youngest, Hope, was in the ICU for a few days and in the hospital for more than a week," she told viewers. "I'm so grateful she's home. She is back home. I was waiting for that day to come. And we are watching her closely. I'm just so happy."
Kotb has not shared what led Hope's hospitalization.
