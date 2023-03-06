Hoda Kotb Returns to 'Today,' Reveals Daughter Hope Was in the ICU
Hoda Kotb has returned to the Today show. On Monday, Kotb and co-anchor Savannah Guthrie were both back on the NBC morning show after extended absences.
Kotb, who was away due to a "family health matter," gave viewers some insight into her absence, saying, "My youngest, Hope, was in the ICU for a few days and in the hospital for more than a week. I'm so grateful she's home. She is back home. I was waiting for that day to come. And we are watching her closely. I'm just so happy."
Without sharing the reason for her daughter's hospitalization, Kotb added, "When your child is ill, the amount of gratitude you can have for people who helped you out. I'm grateful for the doctors, who were amazing, and the nurses. And I'm grateful to my family, and I'm grateful to friends like you, who were there every single day."
Kotb is mom to daughters Haley, 6, and Hope, 3. On Monday, she also took to her Instagram, sharing the Christopher Reeve quote, "Once you choose hope, anything's possible."
Prior to Monday's morning show, Kotb's last live appearance on the Today show was on Feb. 17. Co-anchor Craig Melvin previously shared that Kotb was "OK" and dealing with a "family health matter" amid her absence from the morning show.
Guthrie was also absent from the Today show for part of last week after testing positive for COVID-19 and leaving in the middle of an episode.
