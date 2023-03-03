Hoda Kotb Makes Pre-Taped Appearance on ‘Today,’ Remains Absent From Live Show Amid Family Health Matter
Hoda Kotb’s Absence from ‘Today’ Show Due to ‘Family Health Matt…
Alana 'Honey Boo Boo' Thompson's Boyfriend Dralin Carswell Arres…
Erika Jayne on Finding ‘Peace’ After Legal Troubles and ‘RHOBH’ …
Justin Bieber Makes His First Public Appearance Since Canceling …
Matthew McConaughey's Kids Look So Grown Up in Rare Red Carpet O…
Watch Michael B. Jordan Call Out Former Classmate Who Made Fun o…
Savannah Guthrie Leaves ‘Today’ Early as Hoda Kotb’s Absence Rem…
'Chicago Fire' Addresses Taylor Kinney's Absence in New Episode
Heather Rae and Tarek El Moussa Reveal If Baby Tristan Will Get …
'90 Day Fiancé': Big Ed’s Ex Rose Exposes Him for His Alleged Li…
Kourtney Kardashian Reveals Why It's Been Hard to Blend Her Kids…
Rickey Smiley Gets Choked Up Revealing Drug Use May Have Caused …
Alex Murdaugh Trial: Disgraced Attorney Found Guilty of Murderin…
'True Lies’ Stars Steve Howey and Ginger Gonzaga on Tom Arnold’s…
Matt Smith Is a Guitar-Strumming Charles Manson in 'Charlie Says…
'Welcome to Sweetie Pie's' Star Tim Norman Sentenced to Life in …
‘Yellowstone’s Piper Perabo and Lainey Wilson React to Speculati…
Jay Leno Debuts New Face, New Ear After Suffering Third-Degree B…
Chaka Khan Shares Her Biggest Life Lessons Ahead of Turning 70 (…
Hoda Kotb made a brief appearance on Friday's episode of the Today show in a pre-taped interview with John Easterling and Chloe Lattanzi, the husband and daughter of the late Olivia Newton-John.
The 58-year-old newswoman has been noticeably absent from live segments of the NBC morning show for more than a week. Kotb's co-anchors shared earlier this week that she is "OK," but is dealing with "a family health matter," and will be back on the show soon.
During Friday's episode, Sheinelle Jones introduced Kotb's interview saying her co-anchor "recently" spoke to Newton-John's family. Newton-John died in August 2022 after a battle with breast cancer. Kotb, a breast cancer survivor herself, spoke to Lattanzi and Easterling about Newton-John's "beautiful legacy."
Friday's episode started with Jones and co-anchor Craig Melvin at the news desk, announcing that Kotb and her co-anchor, Savannah Guthrie, were both "out." It was previously announced that Guthrie is home recovering after testing positive for COVID-19 earlier in the week while on the air.
Later in Friday's episode, Melvin added that Kotb and Guthrie will "be back with us soon," in light of their absences.
On Tuesday morning, Kotb was spotted for the first time since her on-air absence. She was seen bundled up in New York City, taking her 6-year-old daughter, Haley, to school.
Kotb's last live appearance on the Today show took place on Feb. 17 and she also appeared in a pre-recorded segment of the fourth hour of the show with Jenna Bush Hager on Feb. 20, Presidents' Day.
RELATED CONTENT:
Hoda Kotb's 'Today' Show Absence Explained as a 'Family Health Matter'
Hoda Kotb’s Absence From ‘Today’ Continues for Over a Week
Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie Talk Al Roker's Return to 'Today'