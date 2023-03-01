Hoda Kotb's 'Today' Show Absence Explained as a 'Family Health Matter'
'Today': Hoda Kotb MIA as Savannah Guthrie Leaves Mid-Broadcast
Savannah Guthrie Leaves ‘Today’ Early as Hoda Kotb’s Absence Rem…
'The Bachelor': Zach Shallcross Explains His Shocking Premiere N…
Nick Cannon Reacts to Mariah Carey and Monroe’s Christmas Duet a…
Watch Michael B. Jordan Call Out Former Classmate Who Made Fun o…
Brian Austin Green on Expanding His Family and New Project ‘Boot…
Michael B. Jordan Says His First Reaction to Seeing Viral Underw…
Ben Kweller Reveals His 16-Year-Old Son Dorian Was Killed
Austin Butler Says It's a 'Profound Privilege' to Carry on Lisa …
Peta Murgatroyd and Maksim Chmerkovskiy Recall Their First Meeti…
Madonna's Brother Anthony Ciccone Dies at 66
Scheana Shay Cries Over Katie Maloney's 'World Burn' Dig on 'Van…
How Shemar Moore Is Already Protecting Newborn Daughter From Boys
Inside Keke Palmer's First 48 Hours With Son Leodis
Bret Michaels Shares Health Update After 2022 Hospitalization (E…
'Outer Banks' Spoilers! Cast Reacts to Season 3's Big Reveals an…
'Sister Wives' Star Gwendlyn Brown Questions If Dad Kody Views W…
Farrah Abraham Shuts Down Backlash Over 13-Year-Old Daughter's S…
Ben Affleck Gets Trapped and Stuck in Sticky Parking Situation!
Hoda Kotb's absence from the Today show has been explained. The 58-year-old co-anchor of the NBC morning show hasn't appeared on the show in more than a week and on Wednesday, her absence was addressed.
Craig Melvin and Sheinelle Jones sat on Today's anchor desk at the top of the show, sharing that both Kotb and Savannah Guthrie were out and noting, "They will be back soon."
Later into the broadcast, Melvin shared, "Savannah is at home, after a positive COVID test yesterday. We are wishing our friend a speedy recovery. And as for Hoda, a lot of you have been wondering how she is doing. We can tell you that Hoda is OK. She's got a family health matter that she's been dealing with, so we look forward to seeing Hoda and Savannah back here at the desk very, very soon.
Guthrie appeared on Tuesday's episode of Today but shortly after the broadcast began was noticeably absent. It was later revealed that she had tested positive for COVID and immediately went home to recover.
As for Kotb, her last live appearance on the show took place on Feb. 17 and she also appeared in a pre-recorded segment of the fourth hour of the show with Jenna Bush Hager on Feb. 20, President's Day.
Viewers and fans began speculating online on the reason for her absence, reading into the journalist's regular inspirational quotes, which she posted to her Instagram account.
RELATED CONTENT:
Savannah Guthrie Leaves 'Today' After Testing Positive for COVID-19
Hoda Kotb’s Absence From ‘Today’ Continues for Over a Week
Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie Talk Al Roker's Return to 'Today'