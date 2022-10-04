Hoda Kotb Says She Wants to Be 'Set Up' by Jenna Bush Hager
Hoda Kotb is looking for love! The 58-year-old journalist hinted during Tuesday's episode of Today With Hoda & Jenna that she's open to a new relationship -- and she's enlisting co-anchor Jenna Bush Hager as her matchmaker.
Kotb first noted that Hager, 40, is "really good at setting people up," to which Hager responded that she wanted to set Kotb up. Kotb then shocked her with the response, "OK, I want to be set up."
Hager gushed, "I have chills!" before declaring, "That is a challenge that I am going to go for."
Kotb announced her split from longtime love Joel Schiffman in January after eight years together. The couple shares two daughters, 5-year-old Haley and 3-year-old Hope, and was previously engaged.
Kotb said on Tuesday that she has "trust" in Hager to find her a meaningful match as she moves forward.
"You know me and I trust you," Kotb said. "If you didn't know me, even if we were anchoring and pretending, then I wouldn't say yes. But you do know me."
A stunned Hager gushed, "Oh my gosh, I'm so excited. ... I've got a lot to do. I've gotta go, I've gotta go!"
Following her breakup earlier this year, Kotb spoke out about the potential of finding romance again in the future.
"I haven't really thought about who I would see myself with, but I do have to say something," Kotb said during an event celebrating Today's 70th anniversary in May. "My sister even said and asked me at one point, 'Are you afraid to be by yourself?' And I said to her, 'I'm not going to be by myself.'"
"And I don't know why I said it so clearly, but I actually knew that my heart is open. I have an open heart," she continued. "It's not hard. It's not covered over. So, I know at some point and I can see it, it will happen. When? I can't say, but I assured her, I said, 'Oh, don't worry. No worries. I'm gonna be just fine.'"
That same month, Kotb spoke to ET about her life as a single woman. "I'm really enjoying my kids and my life," she gushed. "I'm treasuring this time."
