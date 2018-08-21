Struggling to wake up this morning? The first trailer for Netflix’s upcoming psychological thriller, Hold the Dark, might just be the shot of adrenaline you need.

In the film, a wolf expert named Russell Core (Jeffrey Wright of Westworld fame) is hired by a couple to track down their 6-year-old son, who was lost in the Alaskan wilderness. Soon he finds himself battling someone or something in the snowy tundra.

The trailer is filled with striking images: a wild buffalo in the middle of a road, a gruesome crime scene, eerie locals, a pack of wolves with bloody chops, not to mention loads of creepy masks. Riley Keough portrays the young boy’s desperate mother. Likewise, Alexander Skarsgard takes on the role of the boy’s crazed, war veteran father.

This is director Jeremy Saulnier’s latest film after Blue Ruin and Green Room, both acclaimed, unflinchingly violent thrillers set in fairly isolated locales. Judging from this first trailer alone, it looks as though he hasn’t deviated too far from his comfort zone.

The film is based on the similarly titled 2014 novel by William Giraldi.

Hold the Dark will be available to stream on Netflix on Sept. 28.

