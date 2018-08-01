Rose Byrne Shares Throwback Pic of Her and Heath Ledger as Teenagers On Set of Australian Film

Gone, but not forgotten.

Rose Byrne took to Instagram on Tuesday to share a sweet throwback pic of herself with Heath Ledger on the set of one of their first films, Two Hands, 20 years ago. The two were just fresh-faced teenagers when they were cast in the 1999 Australian crime film, but remained friends through the years until Ledger's death in 2008.

"Twenty years ago! Two Hands! Aussie kids on their first film," Byrne captioned the pic. "My own vintage polyester frock for $18. just bleached my hair in kitchen sink. Heath trying to be serious 🙃 goofball 💛."

The actress opened up more about Ledger when she was a judge for Australians in Film's Heath Ledger Scholarship. "Heath and I met as young 18-year-old actors in Sydney on Two Hands," Byrne said. "He supported me so much in L.A. with his lovely spirit, always giving me a place to stay, always getting me into rooms to audition."

"I’m delighted to be part of a scholarship that honours this generosity, by giving young actors an opportunity to begin and build their careers," she added. "I’m thrilled to be working with the HLS team to help keep his legacy alive, for this special 10 year anniversary."

Ledger's ex, Michelle Williams, also recently spoke out about the late actor in her tell-all interview with Vanity Fair. She and Ledger dated for three years after meeting on the set of Brokeback Mountain, and welcomed daughter Matilda together in 2005.

“When you’re a single parent, and that element of provider and protection is missing, it’s scary,” she admitted.

“I always say to Matilda, ‘Your dad loved me before anybody thought I was talented, or pretty, or had nice clothes,’” she added. “I never gave up on love.”

