Though you’re likely planning your Labor Day barbecue or getaway to the beach, Home Depot is here to remind you that spooky season is actually right around the corner. It's not too early to start making plans to have the eeriest house on the block. After releasing its 2023 collection of bone-chilling holiday decor on July 13, the viral 12-foot giant skeleton quickly sold out.

If you haven't gotten your hands on Home Depot's most popular Halloween decoration, the original 12-foot skeleton with LCD LifeEyes is officially back in stock right now. This is the skeleton's final restock of the year, so we recommend snagging the mega-popular Skelly fast.

Not only is the beloved giant skeleton officially back, but Home Depot is introducing new larger-than-life friends to the spooky crew. This year, Skelly’s getting a pal that’s even bigger: a 13-foot-tall Jack Skellington. In honor of the 30-year anniversary of The Nightmare Before Christmas, the animatronic Pumpkin King is not only a foot taller, but he’s also animated with sensor-activated head and mouth movements.

The original Skelly retails for $299 and Jack Skellington is $399, though both are sure to sell out again pretty quickly.

We also have a feeling that the new 12-foot ghost decoration is going to be frighteningly popular this year. Towering over any trick-or-treater who visits your home, the spellbinding ghost has built-in LED lights that add a spooky glow and fun movement to your lawn.

Don’t miss your chance to scoop up any of the three oversized Halloween decorations, because once they sell out again, there's no telling when they will awake from their graves. For even more Halloween lawn greatness, check out all the best Halloween decorations already on sale at Amazon right now.

