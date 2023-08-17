The spooky season is right around the corner. While Halloween decorations may not be top of mind in these final days of summer, it’s never too early to start thinking about your future haunted mansion. Halloween decor has already hit the shelves and some must-have picks are even on sale well before October.

From Halloween inflatables and giant spider webs to floating candles and classic pumpkin string lights, so many Halloween decorations are already on sale at Amazon. Pretty much every Halloween decoration we're looking for can be scooped up for less on Amazon — and there's nothing scary about that. No matter if scream-inducing or cute decor is more your style, we've found both indoor and outdoor decorations that can make your home stand out this year.

Ahead, get in the spooky spirit and shop the best deals on Halloween decoration available at Amazon now before trick-or-treaters arrive. Once you're Halloween home is complete, pick out your costume with our guides to the best Halloween costumes for men and celeb-inspired costumes.

Best Deals on Halloween Decor at Amazon

7-Foot Pumpkin Inflatables Amazon 7-Foot Pumpkin Inflatables This 7-foot long inflatable is the ideal Halloween blow up yard decorations for spooky season. It comes with an extended cord, ground stakes, fastened ropes, built-in sandbags, and a plug with UL certification. $60 $38 Shop Now

Bats Wall Decor Amazon Bats Wall Decor Score stylishly spooky wall decor with these reusable black bats, which come in a pack of 120 (in various sizes) and stick to your chosen surface with adhesive. They're a fun and easy decoration idea that your kid can help with while you're transforming your home into a haunted house. $14 $6 Shop Now

12 Floating Candles with Remote Control Amazon 12 Floating Candles with Remote Control Inspired by Harry Potter, these floating candles will bring you the feel of the magic world to your home. Each set comes with 12 LED candles attached with strings, ready to hang on the 12 hooks that are also included. $30 $24 WITH COUPON Shop Now

Halloween Spider Web Lights Amazon Halloween Spider Web Lights Go for a classic Halloween aesthetic with this black spider web made of 70 orange lights. There are even three kinds of lighting modes if you prefer flashing or fading lights for a spooky party. $20 $16 WITH COUPON Shop Now

For even more savings on best-selling products, check out our ultimate guide to all the best Amazon deals on tech, fashion, beauty, home and more to shop today.

RELATED CONTENT:

20 Best Last-Minute Costumes on Amazon to Shop Before Halloween

Best Halloween Costume Ideas for Kids Inspired by Movies and TV Shows

Shop the Best Matching Family Pajamas for Halloween 2022

Best Halloween Candy Buckets, Boo Baskets and Treat Bags to Shop Now

The 13 Best Halloween Costumes for Dogs to Put a Spell on Everyone

Where to Buy the Best and Cutest Halloween Squishmallows for 2022

The Best Couples Costumes That'll Arrive Just in Time for Halloween

Hailey Bieber Gets in the Spooky Spirit With Red Hair for Halloween

Sydney Sweeney Talks 'Barbarella' Reboot, 'Euphoria Halloween Costumes