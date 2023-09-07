Though you might still be mourning the end of summer, Home Depot is here to remind you that spooky season is actually right around the corner. It's not too early to start gearing up to have the eeriest house on the block. After releasing its 2023 collection of bone-chilling holiday decor on July 13, the viral 12-foot giant skeleton quickly sold out.

If you haven't gotten your hands on Home Depot's most popular Halloween decoration, the original 12-foot skeleton with LCD LifeEyes is officially back in stock right now. This is the skeleton's final restock of the year, so we recommend snagging the mega-popular Skelly fast before the October shopping rush.

12 ft. Giant-Sized Skeleton with LifeEyes LCD Eyes The Home Depot 12 ft. Giant-Sized Skeleton with LifeEyes LCD Eyes A spine-tingling centerpiece for Halloween, the viral 12-foot skeleton comes complete with animated LCD eyes to create the full creepy effect. $299 Shop Now

Not only is the beloved giant skeleton officially back, but Home Depot also introduced new larger-than-life friends to the spooky crew. This year, Skelly’s getting a pal that’s even bigger: a 13-foot-tall Jack Skellington. In honor of the 30-year anniversary of The Nightmare Before Christmas, the animatronic Pumpkin King is not only a foot taller, but he’s also animated with sensor-activated head and mouth movements.

The original Skelly retails for $299 and Jack Skellington is $399, though both are sure to sell out again pretty quickly.

13 ft. Giant-Sized Animated Jack Skellington The Home Depot 13 ft. Giant-Sized Animated Jack Skellington You can now add a towering, singing Jack to your lawn. The sensor-activated head and mouth movements add a perfectly spooky touch. $399 Shop Now

We also have a feeling that the new 12-foot ghost decoration is going to be frighteningly popular this year. Towering over any trick-or-treater who visits your home, the spellbinding ghost has built-in LED lights that add a spooky glow and fun movement to your lawn.

12 ft. Giant-Sized Towering Ghost The Home Depot 12 ft. Giant-Sized Towering Ghost Leave your guests spellbound with a 12-foot tall towering ghost. The LED lights create mesmerizing movement all over. $349 Shop Now

Don’t miss your chance to scoop up any of the three oversized Halloween decorations, because once they sell out again, there's no telling when they will awake from their graves. For the final touched on your Halloween lawn, check out all the best Halloween decorations on sale at Amazon right now.

