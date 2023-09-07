Home

Home Depot's Famous 12-Foot Skeleton Is Back in Stock — Get Yours Before It Sells Out Again

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
The Home Depot Skeleton
The Home Depot
By ETonline Staff
Published: 3:57 PM PDT, September 7, 2023

The viral 12-foot skeleton decoration from The Home Depot has been restocked. You can also shop two new giant additions.

Though you might still be mourning the end of summer, Home Depot is here to remind you that spooky season is actually right around the corner. It's not too early to start gearing up to have the eeriest house on the block. After releasing its 2023 collection of bone-chilling holiday decor on July 13, the viral 12-foot giant skeleton quickly sold out. 

If you haven't gotten your hands on Home Depot's most popular Halloween decoration, the original 12-foot skeleton with LCD LifeEyes is officially back in stock right now. This is the skeleton's final restock of the year, so we recommend snagging the mega-popular Skelly fast before the October shopping rush.

12 ft. Giant-Sized Skeleton with LifeEyes LCD Eyes

12 ft. Giant-Sized Skeleton with LifeEyes LCD Eyes
The Home Depot

12 ft. Giant-Sized Skeleton with LifeEyes LCD Eyes

A spine-tingling centerpiece for Halloween, the viral 12-foot skeleton comes complete with animated LCD eyes to create the full creepy effect.

Not only is the beloved giant skeleton officially back, but Home Depot also introduced new larger-than-life friends to the spooky crew. This year, Skelly’s getting a pal that’s even bigger: a 13-foot-tall Jack Skellington. In honor of the 30-year anniversary of The Nightmare Before Christmas, the animatronic Pumpkin King is not only a foot taller, but he’s also animated with sensor-activated head and mouth movements.

The original Skelly retails for $299 and Jack Skellington is $399, though both are sure to sell out again pretty quickly.

13 ft. Giant-Sized Animated Jack Skellington

13 ft. Giant-Sized Animated Jack Skellington
The Home Depot

13 ft. Giant-Sized Animated Jack Skellington

You can now add a towering, singing Jack to your lawn. The sensor-activated head and mouth movements add a perfectly spooky touch.

We also have a feeling that the new 12-foot ghost decoration is going to be frighteningly popular this year. Towering over any trick-or-treater who visits your home, the spellbinding ghost has built-in LED lights that add a spooky glow and fun movement to your lawn.

12 ft. Giant-Sized Towering Ghost

12 ft. Giant-Sized Towering Ghost
The Home Depot

12 ft. Giant-Sized Towering Ghost

Leave your guests spellbound with a 12-foot tall towering ghost. The LED lights create mesmerizing movement all over.

Don’t miss your chance to scoop up any of the three oversized Halloween decorations, because once they sell out again, there's no telling when they will awake from their graves. For the final touched on your Halloween lawn, check out all the best Halloween decorations on sale at Amazon right now.

RELATED CONTENT:

Shop the Best Halloween Decorations That Are Already on Sale at Amazon

Home

Shop the Best Halloween Decorations That Are Already on Sale at Amazon

The 20 Best Pumpkin Spice Products to Try This Fall

Best Lists

The 20 Best Pumpkin Spice Products to Try This Fall

The 15 Best Fall Candles to Shop on Amazon, Starting at $6

Best Lists

The 15 Best Fall Candles to Shop on Amazon, Starting at $6

BaubleBar’s New Halloween Collection is Here and It’s Scary Good

Style

BaubleBar’s New Halloween Collection is Here and It’s Scary Good

The Best Looks From 'Barbie' and How to Recreate Them

Style

The Best Looks From 'Barbie' and How to Recreate Them

North West Meets TLC's Chilli After Throwback Halloween Costume

News

North West Meets TLC's Chilli After Throwback Halloween Costume

Tags: