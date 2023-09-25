Last weekend marked the official start of fall, which means spooky season is here. Now's the time to gear up to have the eeriest house on the block with the help of The Home Depot. After releasing and restocking its 2023 collection of bone-chilling holiday decor, the viral 12-foot giant skeleton quickly sold out once again.

If you missed Skelly's final restock of the year, don't fret. Not only did The Home Depot bring the beloved giant skeleton back, but the retailer also introduced new larger-than-life friends to the spooky crew. This year, Skelly got a pal that’s even bigger: a 13-foot-tall Jack Skellington.

In honor of the 30-year anniversary of The Nightmare Before Christmas, the animatronic Pumpkin King is not only a foot taller, but he’s also animated with sensor-activated head and mouth movements. Jack Skellington is in stock right now and retails for $399, though it is sure to sell out quickly with October right around the corner.

We also have a feeling that the new 12-foot ghost decoration is going to be frighteningly popular next month. Towering over any trick-or-treater who visits your home, the spellbinding ghost has built-in LED lights that add a spooky glow and fun movement to your lawn.

Don’t miss your chance to scoop up the oversized Halloween decorations, because once they sell out again, there's no telling when they will awake from their graves. For the final touches on your Halloween lawn, check out all the best Halloween decorations on sale at Amazon right now.

