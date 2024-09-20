Hot Pilates just got even hotter! Hot Pilates founder Shannon Nadj opened her first reformer Pilates studio next to her celebrity-loved heated mat Pilates space in West Hollywood, California, and A-listers like Lori Harvey are already flocking to the new workout haven.

"As we approach our 10th year of Hot Pilates, our clients have asked for reformer classes since Pilates is having such a moment. I felt inspired to share my knowledge and bring back classical reformer Pilates," she tells ET.

What this entails: "We will work on classical machines where you'll activate all the tiny muscles you didn't know exist within your body."

"We will teach athletic-style Pilates with classical integrity and passion to build a strong core, gain more flexibility, and achieve better posture," the workout expert adds.

While the room won't be turned up to 95°F, the fitness sessions will still bring the heat.

"Classes are 50 minutes long and unheated, but you will still sweat. ... I designed the space to be a simple and modern wellness sanctuary. While it is intimate to ensure a tailored, hands-on experience, we welcome all to call this space home," Nadj says.

Although each destination has its own unique vibe, the two work together seamlessly.

"The reformer doesn't lie and ensures you do moves correctly. ... Incorporating 2-3 reformer classes per week will allow you to apply the resistance you feel on the springs to your mat workouts," she explains.

"Combining them is a game changer. My body has changed in just a few sessions," the instructor spills.

