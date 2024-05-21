It's getting hot in here! Hot Pilates founder Shannon Nadj has helped celebs including Hailey Bieber, Kendall Jenner, Shay Mitchell, Shanina Shaik, and more A-listers get in tip-top shape, and now the trainer is sharing her bikini body secrets with ET as we head into summer 2024.

The fitness guru is known for her intense, heated, full-body mat Pilates workouts that tone muscles through classic Pilates poses mixed with weights, cardio, and exercise bands — and as the temperature heats up, so do her classes.

Shannon Nadj/Instagram

"For the next few weeks, we are focusing on the core with a killer abdominal burn. In the studio, we are challenging our community to complete 21 classes within a 30-day cycle. Online, we have an Ab Challenge and we are dropping five new workouts per week for the next three weeks," Nadj explains.

Think: Pilates-inspired ab moves, teaser variations, cardio bursts, low impact HIIT exercises, and killer core combination moves.

"We prioritize form and technique to achieve the best results. Emphasizing proper posture and initiating from your center and core will leave you feeling strong," she shares.

Once you finish the series, you can expect to feel your absolute best (and maybe a little sore too.)

"I hope clients feel confident, strong, and sculpted. … Strength is a priceless confidence booster," she says.

So when it’s time to head to the beach and snap a photo for Instagram, all you'll need is your go-to sunny weather must-haves.

"I like to exfoliate my skin, give myself a lymphatic massage, make a de-bloating smoothie, and stay hydrated before a beach day. … I always bring SPF, sunglasses, a good book, a speaker, and a bottle of Le Carenage Rosé," Nadj spills.

Shannon Nadj/Instagram

As for her posing tips: "Relax the shoulder, scoop your core, lengthen your legs, and most importantly, smile."

To keep up with your summer body, Nadj recommends finding a consistent routine that works for you and your schedule -- no matter how busy.

"Follow a healthy diet, stay hydrated, and continue to find a way to move daily. Repeat the online challenge at your leisure. Classes are travel friendly, no equipment necessary and under 25 minutes long," she notes.

