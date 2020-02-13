'House Hunters' Features Its First-Ever Throuple

HGTV's long-running show House Hunters broke new ground on Wednesday when it featured its first-ever throuple -- a romantic relationship between three people.

In the episode titled "Three's Not a Crowd in Colorado Springs," viewers were introduced to Brian, Lori and Geli, who are trying to find the perfect home for them in Colorado. Brian and Lori are legally married and have two kids together, and they share that they fell in love with Geli after meeting her at a bar. The three ended up exchanging vows in a commitment ceremony in Aruba attended by their children.

"I didn't plan on being in a relationship with a married couple, but it just happened very naturally, organically," Geli says.

Meanwhile, Brian shares, "I understood from day one, even when we were dating, that Lori was bisexual... and so we evolved to a point where we were comfortable having another woman in our lives."

During the episode, the trio moves to Colorado in search of a home with a master bath that can accommodate three sinks. Of course, the search for their home becomes extremely challenging when it comes to satisfying all three personalities.

In a statement to ET about the episode, HGTV noted, "Yes, we did feature a throuple. We feature all home buyers and living choices."

Not surprisingly, the internet had plenty of reactions to the episode.

One tweet read, "Breathlessly reading tweets reacting to the throuple House Hunters episode and I gotta say: I'm so thankful to these brave folks for showing that no matter who you love or what your relationship looks like, everyone who goes on the show is equally annoying as hell."

"Wow, shocked that this House Hunters episode not only showed a poly relationship, but they called them a throuple the whole episode and outright said the women were bisexual," another tweet read. "Guess we gotta stan!"

One Twitter user noted, "Learned a new word on HGTV tonight. 'Throuple.' Rhymes with 'Couple.' Applaud to House Hunters!"

Some were amused by the throuple's expectations for their new home.

"There's a throuple on House Hunters tonight and while that might be the surprising part, I'm here to tell you that they think a move-in ready house with 3 sinks in the master bath exists 🙃," one tweet read.

Meanwhile, more than a few Twitter users just expressed absolute shock.

Holy cow there’s a ‘throuple’ on House Hunters. — Allison F.🦉 (@ablington) February 13, 2020

why is there a throuple on this episode of house hunters i’m screaming — vanessa (@gIeaminari) February 13, 2020

There is a “throuple” on house hunters umm what — amanda♛ (@__amandalynn) February 13, 2020

But not everyone was applauding the much talked-about episode.

"Wow @hgtv, I can't believe you aired an episode of #HouseHunters with a 'throuple,'" one tweet read. "I've been watching your channel and House Hunters every night for years and this made me change the channel. I'm disgusted you decided to air this and I won't be watching HGTV again."

"I'm watching HGTV 'House Hunters' and there is a 'Throuple' looking for a home," another tweet read. "I'm disappointed in #HGTV for promoting this as normal."

