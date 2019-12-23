How Hilary Duff Sweetly Paid Tribute to Her Kids on Wedding Day

Hilary Duff's kids played a very special part on her wedding day!



When the Younger star wed Matthew Koma in an intimate ceremony in the yard at their Los Angeles home on Saturday, Duff made sure that their 14-month-old daughter, Banks, and her 7-year-old son, Luca -- whom Duff shares with ex-husband Mike Comrie -- were included as she walked down the aisle.

In a behind-the-scenes video of her dress fitting shared with Vogue, the 32-year-old actress shows off the unique embroidery on her clean, modern Jenny Packham wedding dress.

“There's a sweet little embroidery with our initials. There’s an 'M' and an 'H' and then the date of our wedding," she explains around the five-minute mark of the video. "And over here, there’s initials for our kids. There's Luca's and Banks'. They’re part of our ceremony. And, obviously, the biggest part of our life."



"Maybe, someday, Banks will want to wear my dress," Duff says. "She can add to it.”

Packham also made a precious mini dress for Banks, which Duff says was "the cutest thing I've ever seen."

Hilary Duff/Vogue/Instagram

One day after the wedding, Duff took to Instagram to share the first celebratory snapshot of her and Koma, who looked quite dapper in a traditional tux, as husband and wife. In the pic, the newlyweds stand next to a vintage blue station wagon with "Just Married" painted on the back window and tin cans tied to the bumper.



The blonde beauty captioned the cute pic simply, "This." Shortly thereafter, her new husband adorably replied "First!" in the comments. Koma also took to his own Instagram page to share the same photo, writing in the caption, "For the rest of forever... 12.21.19."

The pair's wedding came seven months after Koma proposed in May. Duff and Koma were first romantically linked in early 2017 and welcomed daughter Banks in October 2018.

For more on Duff, watch the video below.

Hilary Duff Dishes on Recreating Rachel McAdams' Breast-Pumping Photo (Exclusive) This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Embed Code Restart

RELATED CONTENT:



Hilary Duff Shares First Wedding Photo with Matthew Koma -- See the Romantic Snapshot!

Hilary Duff Marries Matthew Koma in Backyard of Their Los Angeles Home

Hilary Duff Upset Over Paparazzi Following Her and Her Two Kids: 'This Doesn't Seem Right'

Related Gallery