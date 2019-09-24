Jessica Simpson has revealed she has dropped an incredible 100 pounds since the birth of her third child, Birdie, in March.

The 39-year-old star took to social media on Tuesday, sharing how her weight had previously reached 240 pounds and she was “so proud” to have dropped the pounds and to be feeling “like myself again.”

A source tells ET that Simpson has been working out, walking and eating healthy in order to get back in shape.

“6 months. 100 pounds down (Yes, I tipped the scales at 240 😜),” she wrote on Instagram and Twitter. “My first trip away from #BIRDIEMAE and emotional for many reasons, but so proud to feel like myself again. Even when it felt impossible, I chose to work harder. 💚.”

Simpson shared her weight journey alongside a full-length photo, in which she showed off her svelte new figure in a long-sleeved black dress. She also posed with Birdie in a second snap.

Celeb pals quickly praised the star on her achievement, with January Jones responding, “Wowza lady, you look ."

“You look GOOOOOODDDDD!!!!!” reiterated Tell Me a Story actress Odette Annable, while Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Kyle Richards commented, “Gorgeous !!!!!!”

Celebrity trainer, Harley Pasternak, reposted Simpson's snap, sharing how proud he was of Simpson for dropping the weight.

"Beyond proud of this incredible woman," he wrote. "Been working together for over 12 years and she’s always the most warm, sweet, polite, and respectful person in the world. And on top of it all, after being nonstop pregnant for as long as I can remember, she’s down 100 pounds and looks younger today than she was when we met."

In addition to Birdie, Simpson and her husband, Eric Johnson, are also parents to Ace, 6, and Maxwell, 7.

During her third pregnancy, Simpson faced ongoing struggles, which she documented on social media, like severe swelling around her ankles, insomnia, bronchitis and anxiety.

In June, she proudly shared that her ankles had finally returned to normal following Birdie's birth.

“I spy....my ankles!!!!” she excitedly wrote alongside a pic of her right leg up in the air.

The following month, Simpson looked great in photos from her birthday pool party.

With her weight feeling back to normal, Simpson also had further reason to celebrate with Johnson’s recent 40th birthday.

The couple shared a hilarious new family photo on Instagram to mark the occasion, with little Birdie in tears.

See more on Simpson and her family below.

