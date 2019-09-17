Jessica Simpson was thrilled to celebrate husband Eric Johnson’s 40th birthday, but the same can’t be said for her youngest daughter, Birdie.

The 5-month-old cutie was none too pleased by the festivities, sobbing in her mom’s arms as her 7-year-old sister, Maxwell, and 6-year-old brother, Ace, were content to flash a smile for dad’s big day.

“Not everyone’s all smiles about dad turning 40 😜,” Simpson, 39, captioned the funny family pic in front of Johnson’s birthday cake.

The day before, she had honored her longtime love with a sweet tribute post of herself in a little black dress and Johnson in board shorts and a blue T-shirt.

“Happy 40th Birthday to the man of my dreams. I pray in every lifetime I find you and we re-create the beauty of what we have again and again,” she wrote. “My hero, champion, best friend, lover, and daddy to our babies… I could never have hoped for more. I love you. Let’s celebrate💚🦋💫🎉 .”

And though Birdie wasn’t looking too happy at her dad’s party, she has been sharing some sweet smiles with her mom on social media.

Earlier this month, Simpson posted an adorable black-and-white snap with her youngest, writing, “While the other 2 kiddos are off at school, this little lady and I snuggle a lot 😍💚#BIRDIEMAE.”

