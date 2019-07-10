Jessica Simpson is ready to tell her story.

On Wednesday, the 39-year-old singer announced she's dropping a memoir, which will be released by HarperCollins Publishers.

"I have been waiting for so long to share some exciting news...I will be releasing my first book on February 4th with @harpercollinsus," she wrote on Instagram alongside a picture of her posing next to a HarperCollins sign, looking chic in a black minidress and heels. "I have been working so hard on it -- I have opened my heart up in a way I never have before and now I can’t wait to share it with the world. 💚"

According to the book's official description, Simpson will reveal "new parts of herself for the first time," including opening up about her struggles. Topics will include her memorable 2003 MTV television show, Newlyweds, with her now ex-husband, Nick Lachey, and their highly publicized split in 2005, as well as "starring on the big screen and topping the Billboard charts, finding new love, raising a family, and running a successful business empire."

"Her new book will be a candid, inspiring, and behind-the-scenes look at how she chose to learn from each difficult moment, evolve musically, become a more fearless businesswoman, and consistently shatter all expectations of who she was 'supposed' to be," the description reads.

These days, Simpson is happily married to Eric Johnson, and the couple shares three kids together -- 7-year-old Maxwell, 6-year-old Ace and 3-month-old Birdie. For more on how the family welcomed the adorable Birdie in March, watch the video below:

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Jessica Simpson Shares Sweet New Photo of Daughter Birdie Showing Off Her Dimples

Jessica Simpson's Ankles Are Finally Back to Normal After Swelling Up During Pregnancy

Jessica Simpson Highlights the 'Joys of Postpartum' in New Pic

Related Gallery