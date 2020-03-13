Exactly a year after Lori Loughlin was arrested for her alleged role in the college admissions scandal, a source tells ET that she is currently feeling a "sense of peace" and is now in a better place with her family.

Our source says the 55-year-old Fuller House star has been "laying low" and spending time with her husband, designer Mossimo Giannulli, as well as her daughters -- 20-year-old Olivia Jade and 21-year-old Isabella -- and the family tries not to talk about the legal issues together and just focus on their time together, having fun and keeping things lighthearted. The couple's decision to not discuss the case with their daughters has brought a certain calm to their family unit and has helped their daughters to "move on," the source says.

According to the source, Loughlin also has "high hopes" for her career despite her looming court trial.

"Lori has high hopes that she will, for the most part, clear her name and people will understand that she had only the best intentions and was donating to the school, and wants nothing more than her reputation to be redeemed and to work again," the source says. "Lori has been feeling a sense of peace and is accepting whatever happens. Lori just really wishes that everyone would move on. She hopes people will remember that she is first and foremost an actress and she actually wants to work again."

Loughlin and 56-year-old Giannulli are accused of paying $500,000 in bribes to get both Olivia and Isabella admitted to USC as recruits for the crew team although neither had ever participated in the sport, as part of an alleged college admissions scam. Both Giannulli and Loughlin have pleaded not guilty to all charges leveled against them.

Loughlin's apparent positive attitude is a big change from what a source told ET in October about the actress' mindset at the time.

"Lori is worried and has had sleepless nights throughout this nightmare, but she has never felt the fear she has today," a source told ET at the time. "At this point, choosing the path of not making a plea deal could end her in prison for a long time. The reality is overwhelming."

Late last month, ET confirmed that Loughlin and her husband will be tried for their involvement in the college admissions scandal beginning on Oct. 5. The trial, which will take place at a federal courthouse in Boston, Massachusetts, is expected to last at least four weeks. For the latest on the case, watch the video below:

Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli's Trial Date Set Amid New Evidence That Could Exonerate Them This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Embed Code Restart

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Lori Loughlin's Daughter Olivia Jade's Alleged Fake Crew Resume Released by Federal Prosecutors

Why Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli Are Selling Their Multimillion-Dollar Home

College Admissions Scandal: Lori Loughlin & Mossimo Giannulli's Emails Shed Light on Alleged Involvement

Related Gallery