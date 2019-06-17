How Noah Centineo Is Getting Into He-Man Shape (Exclusive)

It's not easy getting into He-Man shape.

Noah Centineo's been hard at work getting himself to look the part after signing on to star as He-Man in the upcoming remake of Masters of the Universe. He showed off some muscles at the 2019 MTV Movie & TV Awards in Santa Monica, California, but told ET's Kevin Frazier backstage that he's got a lot more bulking up to do.

"I mean, I don't look like He-Man, and I need to look like He-Man," the 23-year-old actor noted. "So, it's crazy. We're doing a lot of hard work, and it's every single day and it's really fun and I like regimen, so it's good for me."

Centineo announced he was playing He-Man during an April appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. Since then, he's been working with his trainer and learning "tricks of the trade" to transform his body. "I'm eating like -- I don't know how much I can say," he told ET. "The person that's training me is incredible, and we're on a diet and a regimen, and it's strict."

That diet probably means Centineo wouldn't be celebrating too hard (at least food-wise) after his win at the MTV Movie & TV Awards. The actor and his To All the Boys I've Loved Before co-star, Lana Condor, took home the award for Best Kiss. The pair will share the screen again in Netflix's upcoming sequel, which will see more of Lara Jean's other love interest, John Ambrose McClaren (Jordan Fisher) and Peter Kavinsky's best friend, Trevor Pike (Ross Butler).

"They're incredible actors. I've known both of them for a long time," Centineo said. "They really take it to the next level and add depth to the story."

And while he's juggling several projects, Centineo wasn't afraid to challenge Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson or fellow superhero Zachary Levi for a flex-off before leaving the awards show. "I'll tell you what -- they're almost as big as me," he joked. "The Rock is almost as big as I am."

