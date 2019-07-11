How Oprah Winfrey Spends Her Downtime at Home (Exclusive)

It's good to be Oprah Winfrey!

If you've ever wondered how Lady O spends her downtime, well get ready for Saturdays With Oprah, a new series on OprahMag.com that shows fans her most blissful weekend moments. ET's Nancy O'Dell was lucky enough to be invited to the entrepreneur's Montecito home for a fun luncheon, where we got an inside look how Winfrey lives her best life outside of work.

"I never let cameras into my home," Winfrey told ET.

So what does she enjoy doing when she's on her lush 163 estate in Hawaii or at another of her six estates? Between picking flowers, riding around on the ATV that Ralph Lauren gave her as a gift and hosting gorgeous parties, Winfrey is doing it all and inviting fans along for the ride.

Winfrey lovers can expect to see all this and more -- including having her best friend, Gayle King, over for lunch prepared by a private chef -- every week in Saturdays With Oprah.

For more on Winfrey, watch below.

