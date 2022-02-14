How Rihanna and A$AP Rocky Will Be as First-Time Parents

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky are soon-to-be first-time parents, and while the couple are definitely one of the most successful celeb power pairs, a source tells ET that the Rihanna and A$AP are planning to be "very hands-on."

"This baby can have anything in the world, but more than anything this baby will be spoiled with love and attention," the source shared, before adding that "they will be very hands-on parents."

With ties to New York, Los Angeles and Barbados the couple's child will likely travel the globe alongside their famous parents with the source telling ET that the baby is going to be "well-traveled."

But, in the little one's early days, the source said Rihanna is planning to keep a low profile.

"Rihanna is a pro at staying out of the public eye when she wants to," the source said. "L.A .will be home base, but they'll likely spend time in the Hamptons again this summer. And of course, she has very strong ties to Barbados, it's been several months since she's been there, but that will be one of their first trips with the baby."

ET's Rachel Smith spoke to the couple Friday night at Rihanna's Fenty Beauty and Fenty Skin launch where they opened up about the "Love on the Brain" singer's pregnancy journey thus far.

"It's a long nine to 10 months. You have to enjoy it," Rihanna, who was showing off her baby bump in a green, sequined The Attico Spring 2022 RTW halter top and matching pink pants, said.

"I’m trying to enjoy it as much as I could. And fashion is one of my favorite things, so, you know, we’re defying what it even means to be pregnant and maternal," adding with a laugh, "It can get uncomfortable at times and so you can dress the part and pretend."

Despite the uncomfortable moments, the singer is enjoying every moment of being pregnant.

"It’s all an exciting journey so far. I’m just taking it as it comes every week. There’s always something new and I’m just taking it and I’m enjoying it," she said before sharing that she's loving "donuts, so far."

As for A$AP? He's loving "everything" about the journey so far.

"I'm just excited for what I don't know yet. Everything is new to me," the rapper said. "So, I'm excited."

News of Rihanna's pregnancy broke on Jan. 31 when photos were posted of her and A$AP happily strolling through his hometown of Harlem, New York. Rihanna nearly broke the internet when she revealed her bump in an open pink coat, adorning it with jewelry.

A source recently told ET that Rihanna and A$AP are "so happy about her pregnancy." Rihanna has also made it no secret that she wants to be a mother. "She thinks A$AP is going to be the best dad," the source said. "A$AP has been tending to all of Rihanna's needs and they are really enjoying this moment together as a couple.

For more on Rihanna's pregnancy, watch the video below.

