News

Rihanna Bares Baby Bump in Lace-Up Top Paired With Sky-High Stilettos

By Antoinette Bueno‍
This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.

If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page.
00:20

Rihanna Shows Off Her Growing Pregnant Belly

02:22

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky 'Really Enjoying' Pregnancy Journey Toget…

03:44

Watch Shawn Mendes Fall While Trying to Get a Shirtless Photo

04:18

Charlie Puth on Benny Blanco Alleged TikTok Feud

02:37

Khloé Kardashian Shows Off Ripped Body in Latest Pics

02:43

Adele Tearfully Tells Fans Her Las Vegas Residency is Postponed

02:40

Watch Lizzo's Mom React to Her New Song on TikTok

02:09

Mia Goth Shows Off Baby Bump and Casual Look in Los Angeles

04:00

Adele's 'Oh My God' Music Video Is Giving Fans 'Rolling in the D…

03:00

Adele Subtly Addresses Rich Paul Relationship Rumors With Cheeky…

02:23

How Kim Kardashian Is Responding to Kanye West's Recent Claims (…

02:13

Thierry Mugler, Beloved French Fashion Designer, Dead at 73

02:01

Remembering Kathryn Kates: Watch Her on 'Seinfeld', 'Orange Is t…

04:44

Ariana Grande Responds to Kate Hudson's Unexpected Cover of '7 R…

06:45

'90 Day Fiancé': Loren and Alexei on Their New Spinoff and Son A…

11:30

How Lady Gaga Is Approaching New Projects After 'House of Gucci'…

02:10

Oliver Hudson Gives Behind-the-Scenes Look at ‘The Cleaning Lady…

01:28

'Wipeout' Contestants Fight Their Way Through Obstacle Course to…

07:43

How John Cena Brought a Likeability Factor to His ‘Peacemaker’ C…

Rihanna's maternity fashion is nothing short of spectacular. The 33-year-old singer was snapped going out to dinner in Beverly Hills, California, on Sunday night, and her bare baby bump was on full display in a statement-making top, leggings and heels.

Rihanna rocked a black lace-up sweater during her outing, and just like in her stunning pregnancy reveal, she adorned her baby bump in chains -- this time a gold and diamond Jacquie Aiche body chain, which she paired with a diamond necklace from the same jewelry designer. A Carhartt jacket, black leggings, sunglasses and a pair of eye-catching stilettos completed her look.

Rihanna
Shutterstock

Rihanna and her longtime boyfriend, 33-year-old rapper A$AP Rocky, revealed they were expecting on Jan. 31 when the two happily strolled through his hometown -- Harlem, New York -- while she bared her baby bump in an open pink coat. A source told ET that the couple are "so happy about her pregnancy."

"Rihanna has always wanted to be a mother and have children," the source said. "She thinks A$AP is going to be the best dad. A$AP has been tending to all of Rihanna's needs and they are really enjoying this moment together as a couple."

Rihanna then proudly showed off her baby bump on Instagram, and her longtime friend, model Gigi Hadid, had to clarifiy her comment on the post -- "😭three angels 💘" -- after it caused a stir amongst fans, who speculated that it meant Rihanna is having twins.

"I just caught word of this commotion," Hadid later added. "I meant rih / rocky / baby lol."

For more on Rihanna's pregnancy, watch the video below.

RELATED CONTENT:

Baby on the Brain? All of Rihanna's Quotes on Motherhood, Wanting Kids

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky 'Really Enjoying' Pregnancy Journey Together

Rihanna Is Pregnant With First Child With A$AP Rocky

Related Gallery