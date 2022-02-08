Rihanna Bares Baby Bump in Lace-Up Top Paired With Sky-High Stilettos

Rihanna's maternity fashion is nothing short of spectacular. The 33-year-old singer was snapped going out to dinner in Beverly Hills, California, on Sunday night, and her bare baby bump was on full display in a statement-making top, leggings and heels.

Rihanna rocked a black lace-up sweater during her outing, and just like in her stunning pregnancy reveal, she adorned her baby bump in chains -- this time a gold and diamond Jacquie Aiche body chain, which she paired with a diamond necklace from the same jewelry designer. A Carhartt jacket, black leggings, sunglasses and a pair of eye-catching stilettos completed her look.

Rihanna and her longtime boyfriend, 33-year-old rapper A$AP Rocky, revealed they were expecting on Jan. 31 when the two happily strolled through his hometown -- Harlem, New York -- while she bared her baby bump in an open pink coat. A source told ET that the couple are "so happy about her pregnancy."

"Rihanna has always wanted to be a mother and have children," the source said. "She thinks A$AP is going to be the best dad. A$AP has been tending to all of Rihanna's needs and they are really enjoying this moment together as a couple."

Rihanna then proudly showed off her baby bump on Instagram, and her longtime friend, model Gigi Hadid, had to clarifiy her comment on the post -- "😭three angels 💘" -- after it caused a stir amongst fans, who speculated that it meant Rihanna is having twins.

"I just caught word of this commotion," Hadid later added. "I meant rih / rocky / baby lol."

