Rihanna Continues to Slay Maternity Fashion in Fur Coat and Crop Top

Go on and take a bow, Rihanna! The 33-year-old singer and Savage X Fenty designer has been slaying the maternity fashion game ever since she announced last week that she and boyfriend A$AP Rocky are expecting their first child together.

On Wednesday night, RiRi didn't disappoint, stepping out for dinner at the Giorgio Baldi Italian restaurant in Santa Monica, California, wearing low-rise jeans, strappy heels, a tied brown crop top, a patchwork fur coat and a camo trucker hat.

The bold fashion statement gave fans a clear view of Rihanna's growing baby bump.

This isn't the first time she's dressed up her bump! Over the weekend, Rihanna was spotted going out to dinner in Beverly Hills, California, in a revealing black lace-up top with fitted black pants, a Carhartt jacket and shades.

Rihanna shared a photo of the look on her Instagram account, writing, "All black everything 🐣."

A source previously told ET that Rihanna and A$AP are "so happy about her pregnancy."

"Rihanna has always wanted to be a mother and have children. She thinks A$AP is going to be the best dad," the source shared. "A$AP has been tending to all of Rihanna's needs and they are really enjoying this moment together as a couple."

