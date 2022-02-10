Rihanna Continues to Slay Maternity Fashion in Fur Coat and Crop Top
Rihanna Bares Baby Bump in Sexy Lace-Up Outfit
Mia Goth Shows Off Baby Bump and Casual Look in Los Angeles
Janet Jackson Reacts to Secret Baby Rumor in New Documentary
Bob Saget's Widow Kelly Rizzo Gets Choked Up in First Interview …
Da Brat and Fiancé Jesseca Dupart Snuggle Up in Pics to Announce…
Khloé Kardashian Shows Off Ripped Body in Latest Pics
Tom Brady Retires: What’s Next for the Former NFL Star
Meghan McCain Speaks Out Against 'The View' Over Handling of Gol…
'90 Day Fiancé': Loren and Alexei Get Candid About Their Sex Lif…
'Phat Tuesdays': Guy Torry Shares the Origin Story of the All-Bl…
'And Just Like That' Finale: Miranda Makes a Surprising Choice W…
Jeff Zucker Steps Down as CNN President After Disclosing Relatio…
‘And Just Like That’s Mario Cantone on the Loss of TV Husband Wi…
Chris Lane Admits He Never Wanted to Be a Husband or Father Befo…
'Sister Wives': Robyn Tears Up Over Other Wives' Crumbling Marri…
Jasmine Tookes and Josephine Skriver Dish on Workouts and Weddin…
Kim Kardashian Fires Back at Kanye West's Public 'Attacks' Amid …
Kylie Jenner Gives Birth to Baby No. 2 With Travis Scott
'90 Day Fiancé's Geoffrey Paschel Sentenced to 18 Years in Prison
Go on and take a bow, Rihanna! The 33-year-old singer and Savage X Fenty designer has been slaying the maternity fashion game ever since she announced last week that she and boyfriend A$AP Rocky are expecting their first child together.
On Wednesday night, RiRi didn't disappoint, stepping out for dinner at the Giorgio Baldi Italian restaurant in Santa Monica, California, wearing low-rise jeans, strappy heels, a tied brown crop top, a patchwork fur coat and a camo trucker hat.
The bold fashion statement gave fans a clear view of Rihanna's growing baby bump.
This isn't the first time she's dressed up her bump! Over the weekend, Rihanna was spotted going out to dinner in Beverly Hills, California, in a revealing black lace-up top with fitted black pants, a Carhartt jacket and shades.
Rihanna shared a photo of the look on her Instagram account, writing, "All black everything 🐣."
A source previously told ET that Rihanna and A$AP are "so happy about her pregnancy."
"Rihanna has always wanted to be a mother and have children. She thinks A$AP is going to be the best dad," the source shared. "A$AP has been tending to all of Rihanna's needs and they are really enjoying this moment together as a couple."
RELATED CONTENT:
Rihanna Bares Baby Bump in Lace-Up Top Paired With Sky-High Stilettos
Gigi Hadid Clarifies Rihanna Pregnancy Comment
Baby on the Brain? All of Rihanna's Quotes on Motherhood, Wanting Kids