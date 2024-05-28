Build Your Own Emergency Supply Kit

Not to sound too dramatic, but disaster can strike at any moment.

If you watch the nightly news or even hit procedural dramas like ABC's 9-1-1, you know earthquakes, hurricanes, wildfires and floods are realities of living on planet Earth — and you can never be too prepared for when disaster strikes. We aren't talking about the Doomsday Preppers' level of preparedness, but rather an emergency supply kit that will help you if the power goes out or you're hunkered down waiting for a tornado to pass.

Building an emergency supply kit is easier than you might think because Amazon has what you need and will ship items directly to your door. First, you'll need a case or backpack to put everything in — we suggest something waterproof that can take a beating. Additionally, a first aid kit, a hand-crank radio, bottles of water, a flashlight and other emergency essentials will fill your survival kit, helping you stay equipped should any future natural disaster require you to take shelter.

Summer is hurricane, tornado and wildfire season, so now's the time to get started on building your supply kit in case of emergencies. Below, we've listed all the necessities for a survival kit that you can shop on Amazon now — some of which are even on sale.

Emergency Supply Kit Essentials to Shop on Amazon

EverBrite 9-LED Flashlight 6-Pack Amazon EverBrite 9-LED Flashlight 6-Pack Everyone in the family can have their own flashlight with this 6-pack of LED handheld torches rated 4.7 out of 5 stars by over 15,000 reviewers. Batteries are included in your purchase. $18 $16 Shop Now

Bear Grylls Waterproof Matches Amazon Bear Grylls Waterproof Matches These matches from wilderness expert Bear Grylls are said to light even after being submerged in water. The compact case has a built-in strike plate. $12 Shop Now

