How to Build Your Own Emergency Supply Kit: Top Items to Have on Hand for Natural Disaster Preparedness

Build Your Own Emergency Supply Kit
By Rebecca Rovenstine
Published: 1:38 PM PDT, May 28, 2024

Severe weather ramps up in summer, but you can feel more at ease knowing you have a stocked emergency supply kit in your home.

Not to sound too dramatic, but disaster can strike at any moment.

If you watch the nightly news or even hit procedural dramas like ABC's 9-1-1, you know earthquakes, hurricanes, wildfires and floods are realities of living on planet Earth — and you can never be too prepared for when disaster strikes. We aren't talking about the Doomsday Preppers' level of preparedness, but rather an emergency supply kit that will help you if the power goes out or you're hunkered down waiting for a tornado to pass.

Building an emergency supply kit is easier than you might think because Amazon has what you need and will ship items directly to your door. First, you'll need a case or backpack to put everything in —  we suggest something waterproof that can take a beating. Additionally, a first aid kit, a hand-crank radio, bottles of water, a flashlight and other emergency essentials will fill your survival kit, helping you stay equipped should any future natural disaster require you to take shelter.

Summer is hurricane, tornado and wildfire season, so now's the time to get started on building your supply kit in case of emergencies. Below, we've listed all the necessities for a survival kit that you can shop on Amazon now — some of which are even on sale.

Emergency Supply Kit Essentials to Shop on Amazon

Earth Pak Waterproof Dry Bag

Earth Pak Waterproof Dry Bag
Amazon

Earth Pak Waterproof Dry Bag

One reviewer said of this highly rated waterproof backpack, "Great size for our 'grab and go' during Hurricane Irma. Held everything we needed and easy to grab. Keeping it ready for any weather emergencies or boating. "

$45 $42

Shop Now

Nice 'N Clean Adult Flushable Wipes

Nice 'N Clean Adult Flushable Wipes
Amazon

Nice 'N Clean Adult Flushable Wipes

Sure you can opt for your traditional roll of toilet paper for your emergency kit, but these flushable, hypoallergenic wipes can be used to clean up your hands, face and armpits when a shower is unavailable. 

Stalwart Household Hand Tools: 9-Piece Tool Set

Stalwart Household Hand Tools: 9-Piece Tool Set
Amazon

Stalwart Household Hand Tools: 9-Piece Tool Set

"Sturdy enough to keep around in case of emergencies," said one 5-star reviewer about this compact tool set. "It also has plenty of tools and has had everything I've needed in a pinch!"

EverBrite 9-LED Flashlight 6-Pack

EverBrite 9-LED Flashlight 6-Pack
Amazon

EverBrite 9-LED Flashlight 6-Pack

Everyone in the family can have their own flashlight with this 6-pack of LED handheld torches rated 4.7 out of 5 stars by over 15,000 reviewers. Batteries are included in your purchase.

$18 $16

Shop Now

Tsrwuily Combo Pack of Super Alkaline Batteries

Tsrwuily Combo Pack of Super Alkaline Batteries
Amazon

Tsrwuily Combo Pack of Super Alkaline Batteries

Keep an array of batteries you may need on hand with this variety pack that includes AAA, AA and 9V battery options.

$10 $8

Shop Now

The Original Duck Brand Duct Tape

The Original Duck Brand Duct Tape
Amazon

The Original Duck Brand Duct Tape

Several reviewers mentioned using this duct tape for their emergency supplies, like this customer who said, "Great stuff. Works good. No problems. Would recommend this tape to anyone who needs duct tape. I put this in my emergency disaster kit."

$10 $8

Shop Now

Bear Grylls Waterproof Matches

Bear Grylls Waterproof Matches
Amazon

Bear Grylls Waterproof Matches

These matches from wilderness expert Bear Grylls are said to light even after being submerged in water. The compact case has a built-in strike plate. 

Amazon Basics Tall Kitchen Drawstring Trash Bags

Amazon Basics Tall Kitchen Drawstring Trash Bags
Amazon

Amazon Basics Tall Kitchen Drawstring Trash Bags

Having a trash bag on hand to keep things organized and tidy will be a big help in emergency situations.

StarKist Tuna Creations - Variety Pack

StarKist Tuna Creations - Variety Pack
Amazon

StarKist Tuna Creations - Variety Pack

Less bulky than traditional canned food, these tuna packs are shelf stable and can be torn open, plus no drainage is required. Your favorite granola bars, nuts and canned foods are also good options for your emergency pack.

Gear4U Ultra Compact Camping Cookware Kit

Gear4U Ultra Compact Camping Cookware Kit
Amazon

Gear4U Ultra Compact Camping Cookware Kit

Made for one to two people, this compact set has utensils, bowls, cups and more. "This is perfect for our emergency kit, all the dishes we would need," said one reviewer. "I love that it is BPA free plastic too."

$26 $22

Shop Now

Smartwater Vapor Distilled Premium Water Bottles (6 Pack)

Smartwater Vapor Distilled Premium Water Bottles (6 Pack)
Amazon

Smartwater Vapor Distilled Premium Water Bottles (6 Pack)

Having safe, portable drinking water is important in any situation. Fill your kit with bottled water, like these tall bottles from Smartwater. 

Johnson & Johnson All-Purpose Portable Compact First Aid Kit

Johnson & Johnson All-Purpose Portable Compact First Aid Kit
Amazon

Johnson & Johnson All-Purpose Portable Compact First Aid Kit

"Perfect for emergencies," is how one reviewer described this first aid kit filled with 160 pieces including, bandages, cleansing wipes, gauze and antibiotic cream.

RunningSnail Emergency Crank Weather Radio

RunningSnail Emergency Crank Weather Radio
Amazon

RunningSnail Emergency Crank Weather Radio

You don't need batteries to listen to the local radio station's weather updates with this hand crank radio. It also works as a flashlight and phone charger.

$46 $31

With coupon

Shop Now

Noopel Emergency Whistles (2 Pack)

Noopel Emergency Whistles (2 Pack)
Amazon

Noopel Emergency Whistles (2 Pack)

While you never want to expect the worst, these loud whistles can help rescuers find you if you're trapped.

LifeSafe Technologies StaySafe All-in-1 Portable Fire Extinguisher

LifeSafe Technologies StaySafe All-in-1 Portable Fire Extinguisher
Amazon

LifeSafe Technologies StaySafe All-in-1 Portable Fire Extinguisher

This small fire extinguisher makes it a great choice for your emergency kit. You can store the extras in your car and under the kitchen sink for even more peace of mind.

