Karla Souza can breathe easy now. She's now a mother to a new baby girl "after a marathon 33 hours of labor."

The How to Get Away With Murder star shared Friday on Instagram the long ordeal she went through before she could welcome her and husband Marshall Trenkmann's third child, daughter Giulia. In her lengthy caption, Souza shared that just about everything that could go wrong, went wrong.

"After a marathon 33 hours of labor that stopped and started more times than a film production during Covid, we are overjoyed to announce the arrival of our beautiful daughter, Giulia! 🌸 Yes, you read that right – 33 hours," she captioned her carousel post featuring photos of the new bundle of joy. "The plot twist? The doctor and the epidural didn’t make it in time! 🏃‍♂️💨."

Souza went on to give her doctor and doula a massive shout-out, calling them her "shero" and her "real MVP." She also thanked her hubby for his support.

"Last but definitely not least, to my rock, my husband, who stood by my side for those endless 33 hours, providing unwavering support and holding my leg up – this time, with even more enthusiasm," Souza shared. "Marshall look what God has gifted us! ‘Wonderful are your works’. 🙌🏽"

After sharing the birth experience, fans bombarded the comments section expressing both love and astonishment.

"CONGRATULATIONS!! So excited for you guys. What a lucky kid," commented a fan. Another follower wrote, "You look radiant after 33 hours of labor!!! Congratulations on that and your baby and your husband!"

Souza and Trenkmann tied the knot in May 2014. They welcomed daughter Gianna in April 2018 and son Luka in June 2020.

