Bhad Bhabie Gives Birth to Baby Girl: See the First Pic

Fans can officially catch Bhad Bhabie changing diapers because she's a new mom!

The rapper, born Danielle Bregoli, has given birth to her first child, a baby girl.

Late Thursday night, Bhabie took to her Instagram Story to share the first pic of her newborn daughter with a tiny hospital hat. The black-and-white image did not reveal the little one's face or any additional information about her.

Bhad Bhabie/Instagram

It was in December that the 20-year-old Dr. Phil alum revealed she was expecting when she shared a mirror selfie featuring her baby bump on Instagram. Since then, she's posted photos of herself posing on a soccer field with her belly on display and atop a motorcycle with pink smoke to reveal the sex of the baby.

She has reportedly been in a relationship with Le Vaughn, who also has a son. In November, she returned to Instagram after a social media break with a shoutout to her man for his birthday. "Happy birthday baby," she captioned a photo of them sitting together while courtside.

Bhabie rose to fame after an appearance with her mother on Dr. Phil in 2016. The then-13-year-old became a viral sensation after uttering the phrase,"Catch me outside, how about that?" during her appearance. She went on to pursue music in 2017 and has had two singles -- "Hi Bich" and "Gucci Flip Flops" -- certified platinum.

In June 2020, she sought treatment for personal issues.

"Danielle has been working hard for the past few years and made a positive decision to take some much-needed time off to attend to some personal issues," a statement on her social media accounts read at the time. "For past weeks, she has been in a treatment center receiving and continuing to receive professional support."

"She loves her fans, and has promised to return better, and healthier than ever," the statement continues. "Please respect her and her families [sic] privacy at this time."

