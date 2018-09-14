How to Throw an Emmy Awards Viewing Party

TV’s biggest night is almost here! Now ET is on hand to help you throw an Emmy party fit for the stars complete with a menu inspired by this year’s outstanding drama nominees.



THIS IS US

PILGRIM RICK’S MINI THANKSGIVING CHEESE DOGS



Who could forget the sweet moment Jack Pearson turned Thanksgiving around with hot dogs wrapped in cheese and rolled in crushed crackers? Here’s our bite-sized take on the This Is Us Turkey Day feast.





Ingredients (Pigs in a Blanket):

1 tablespoon olive oil

1 ½ pounds small cocktail sausages

3 tablespoons brown sugar

½ teaspoon cayenne pepper

¼ cup ketchup

2 teaspoons Worcestershire sauce

2 crescent roll sheets

1 egg lightly beaten



Ingredients (Cheese Dip):

8 ounces shredded cheddar cheese and pepper jack

1 tablespoon corn starch

12 ounces evaporated milk

¼ teaspoon cayenne pepper

2 tablespoons spicy mustard



How to Make It (Pigs in a Blanket):

1. Heat oil in large, non-stick skillet over medium heat.

2. Fry sausages in pan until heated through.

3. Add brown sugar, ketchup, cayenne pepper and Worcestershire sauce.

4. Mix until sausages are coated and fry until sauce thickens and coats sausages completely.

5. Remove from heat.

6. Allow sausages to cool to room temperature.

7. Preheat oven to 350°F.

8. Roll crescent dough sheet onto a lightly floured surface.

9. Using a pizza cutter, cut 1 inch wide strips.

10. Cut each 1 inch strip into 3-4 pieces.

11. Wrap each sausage with crescent dough and pinch the edges to seal.

12. Place wrapped sausages on baking tray lined with parchment paper.

13. Brush with egg wash.

14. Bake for 10-12 minutes, until crescent dough is golden brown.

15. Remove from oven.

16. Serve warm or at room temperature with cheese dip.



How to Make It (Cheese Dip):

1. Grate cheese into a bowl.

2. Add cornstarch and toss until mixed well.

3. In a saucepan, combine cornstarch coated cheese, evaporated milk, cayenne pepper and mustard.

4. Heat mixture on medium-low heat.

5. Stir frequently until cheese has completely melted.

6. Serve warm with pigs in a blanket.





STRANGER THINGS

ELEVEN’S MINI CHICKEN & EGGO WAFFLES



Millie Bobby Brown’s character gives us some major breakfast nostalgia with her love for Eggo frozen waffles. Elevate Eleven’s favorite snack with this mini chicken-and-waffles recipe.





Ingredients (Fried Chicken):

3 ½ pounds chicken breast, cut into 2 inch pieces

1 ½ teaspoons kosher salt, divided

2 cups all-purpose flour

1 teaspoon garlic powder

½ teaspoon onion powder

¾ teaspoon cayenne pepper

½ teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

1 ½ cups buttermilk

Extra virgin olive oil, for frying

2 tablespoons honey

2 tablespoons chopped parsley

Sliced pickles



Ingredients (Waffles):

5 large eggs

½ cup sugar

1 cup all-purpose flour

1 teaspoon coarse salt

1 cup sour cream

4 tablespoons unsalted butter, melted and cooled

Vegetable oil, for waffle iron



How to Make It (Fried Chicken):

1. Pat chicken dry with paper towels and sprinkle both sides with ½ teaspoon salt.

2. Let chicken come to room temperature (about 25 minutes).

3. In a large bowl, combine flour, garlic and onion powders, cayenne, black pepper and remaining teaspoon salt.

4. Pour buttermilk into another medium bowl.

5. Dredge chicken in flour mixture, making sure each piece is completely coated, then dip into the buttermilk.

6. Dredge once more in the flour mixture.

7. Place on a rimmed sheet pan lined with a wire rack.

8. Fill large, heavy-bottomed, high-sided pot with ¾ inch oil and place over medium heat.

9. Heat oil until deep-fry thermometer reads 325⁰F.

10. Carefully add chicken to pot without overcrowding.

11. Fry chicken, turning occasionally, for 12-18 minutes, until golden brown and cooked through.

12. The oil should maintain rapid bubbles and oil temperature should stay around 325⁰F.

13. Let chicken drain on paper towel-lined plate.

14. Drizzle with honey.

15. Sprinkle parsley onto chicken.



How to Make It (Waffles):

1. Beat eggs and sugar together for 5-8 minutes. When beater is lifted, it should trail a ribbon of batter.

2. Whisk together flour and salt.

3. With a spoon, alternately fold into the batter half of the flour mixture, the sour cream and finally the remaining flour mixture.

4. Lightly stir in melted butter.

5. Let batter sit for 10 minutes.

6. Heat nonstick waffle iron to medium high.

7. Brush with vegetable oil.

8. Pour batter into half of iron and cook until golden.



Assembly:

1. Layer fried chicken on waffle and top off with pickle slice.

2. Hold together with a small skewer or toothpick and serve.





THE HANDMAID’S TALE

MOIRA’S TRUFFLE MAC & CHEESE



Spoiler alert! Moira makes it to Canada in season two of The Handmaid’s Tale and is welcomed to her newfound freedom with macaroni and cheese! Serve up these fancy appetizers in small, individual cast iron skillets.





Ingredients:

1 cup fresh breadcrumbs

½ cup parmesan cheese, grated

3 tablespoons white truffle oil

2 tablespoons unsalted butter

2 tablespoons all-purpose flour

2 cups half-and-half

¼ pound Swiss cheese, grated

¼ pound sharp Cheddar cheese, grated

¼ pound fontina cheese, grated

1 teaspoon Dijon mustard

Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper

8 ounces elbow macaroni



How to Make It:

1. Preheat oven to 375°F.

2. Bring large pot of lightly salted water to a boil over medium heat and cook macaroni.

3. Drain pasta and set aside.

4. In small bowl, mix together breadcrumbs, parmesan and 1 tablespoon of truffle oil.

5. In large, heavy saucepan, melt butter over medium heat.

6. Add flour and whisk for about 3 minutes or until the mixture is thoroughly combined and forms a paste.

7. Whisk in half-and-half, bring to a simmer and cook for 3 minutes.

8. Stir in Swiss, cheddar and fontina cheeses and add mustard.

9. Remove sauce from heat when cheese has melted.

10. Stir in remaining truffle oil and season with salt and pepper to taste.

11. Add cooked pasta to cheese sauce.

12. Stir well.

13. Spoon macaroni and cheese into buttered 3 ½ inch iron skillets.

14. Top with breadcrumb mixture.

15. Bake for 20-25 minutes until breadcrumbs are golden brown.





WESTWORLD

BISON CHILI BITES



Nothing says ‘wild west’ like American Bison! Serve these tiny treats in corn chip scoops or in bowls with mini cornbread muffins.





Ingredients:

1 pound lean ground bison (you can also make with ground beef or turkey)

1 tablespoon extra virgin olive oil

1 onion, finely chopped

1 red bell pepper, seeded and chopped

1 tablespoon finely chopped garlic

2 cups chicken stock

15 ounce can diced fire-roasted tomatoes

1 small sweet potato, peeled and cut into small cubes

15 ounce can black beans, drained and rinsed

1 tablespoon chopped canned chipotle chiles in adobo

2 teaspoons ground cumin

Salt and freshly ground pepper

Corn chip cups

Cheddar cheese, sour cream, avocado, tomatoes, green onions, jalapeno and cilantro for topping.



How to Make It:

1. Preheat Dutch oven over medium-high heat.

2. Add meat, stirring occasionally until browned and cooked through.

3. Transfer to colander to drain any fat.

4. Return Dutch oven to heat and warm olive oil.

5. Add onion and bell pepper and sauté until it begins to brown.

6. Add garlic and stir until fragrant.

7. Add drained meat, chicken stock, tomatoes with their juices, sweet potato, black beans, chipotle chiles, cumin, ¼ teaspoon salt and a few grinds of pepper.

8. Bring to simmer, cover, reduce heat to low and cook, stirring occasionally until sweet potatoes are tender (about 20 minutes).

9. Spoon chili into corn chip bowls and add toppings.





THE CROWN

THE QUEEN’S SCONES



No high tea is complete without a scone, clotted cream and a little jam. Channel your inner Queen Elizabeth with these regal bites.





Ingredients:

1 cup self-raising flour

Pinch of salt

¼ cup butter

6 teaspoons caster sugar

10 tablespoons milk

1 egg, beaten



How to Make It:

1. Heat oven to 425⁰F.

2. Lightly grease baking sheet.

3. Mix together flour and salt and rub in the butter.

4. Stir in sugar and milk.

5. Place dough on floured work surface and knead very lightly.

6. Using a rolling pin, roll until dough is ¾ inch thick.

7. Use a 2 inch cookie cutter to stamp out rounds and place on baking sheet.

8. Brush the tops of the scones with beaten egg.

9. Bake for 12-15 minutes until well risen and golden.

10. Cool on a wire rack and serve with clotted cream and jam.





THE AMERICANS

AMERICAN APPLE PIE



As Russian spies living in the United States, Philip and Elizabeth are living undercover and have to walk, talk and eat like Americans and what is more American than apple pie?



Ingredients (Crust):

½ cup unsalted butter

3 ounces cream cheese

1 cup flour



Ingredients (Apple Pie Filling):

2 honeycrisp apples, peeled and diced into small pieces

½ cup light brown sugar

2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice

¼ teaspoon cinnamon

Large pinch kosher salt

Large pinch of ground cardamom

Pinch freshly ground nutmeg

1 teaspoon cornstarch



Ingredients (Crumble):

¼ cup unsalted butter, melted

¼ teaspoon vanilla

½ cup light brown sugar, packed

½ cup all-purpose flour

½ cup toasted pecans, finely chopped



How to Make It (Crust):

1. Preheat the oven to 350° F.

2. Sift flour into a medium-sized bowl.

3. Cut butter into small cubes and add to flour.

4. Add cream cheese and cut butter and cheese into flour with two knives or a pastry blender. Continue until dough holds together.

5. Roll dough into a ball and divide into 24 little pieces.

6. Using a rolling pin, roll dough pieces out and lay into mini pie dish.

How to Make It (Apple Pie Filling):

1. Combine apples, sugar, lemon juice and spices in medium bowl.

2. Toss to coat evenly.

3. Add cornstarch and toss to coat evenly.



How to Make It (Crumble):

1. Stir vanilla into melted butter.

2. Add all remaining ingredients and stir with fork until moistened. They should hold together and then break into crumbles when squeezed in your hand.



Assembly:

1. Spoon a teaspoon of filling into each (unbaked) pastry shell.

2. Mound crumble onto each mini pie.

3. Bake in preheated oven 25-30 minutes or until the filling is bubbling around the edges and the crumble and pie crusts have begun to brown.





Game of Thrones

Winter Is Here Ice Cream

Winter isn't just coming, it's here! These tasty, chilled treats are totally "beyond the wall."

Ingredients:

Vanilla ice cream

Red velvet cupcakes



How to Make It:

1. Fold red velvet cupcakes into ice cream until cake has crumbled and is sprinkled throughout.

2. Return ice cream to the freezer for several hours.

3. Using a small cookie dough scoop, add three scoops to tiny mason jars.





ET’S EMMY AWARDS BINGO

Download ET’s printable Emmy Awards Bingo and play along as the festivities unfold. Up the ante with a prize for the big winner!

ETonline

