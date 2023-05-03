After premiering in theaters on March 31, the highly anticipated Dungeons & Dragons movie, Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves, is now available to watch at home. The second big-screen adaptation of the hugely popular tabletop roleplaying game follows a bard, a barbarian, a sorcerer, and a druid on an epic heist to retrieve a lost relic that could destroy the world. You can enjoy the world of DnD from the comfort your couch and stream Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves on Amazon.

Directed by Game Night's John Francis Daley and Jonathan Goldstein, Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves features an all-star cast consisting of Chris Pine, Michelle Rodriguez, Regé-Jean Page, Justice Smith, Sophia Lillis, and Hugh Grant. Together in this action-packed film, their adventure goes dangerously awry when they run afoul of the wrong people — and come face-to-face with a dragon or two, of course.

Paramount’s Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves is the first live-action adaptation of the game released in theaters in 23 years. However, if you'd like to gather your adventurers and watch the film at home, we have all the details of where and how to stream it online.

Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves Release Date

Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves released in theaters on Friday March 31, 2023.

Get Tickets

How to Watch Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves Online

While Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves is still in theaters, you can now watch the movie at home on Amazon Prime Video. The movie is available to rent for $20 or buy for $25 in UHD, HD or SD formats.

Watch on Prime Video

When Will Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves be Available on Paramount+?

On May 16, 2023, Paramount+ will be streaming Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves.Paramount+ offers an Essential plan that includes ads for $5 a month or $50 a year. There is also an ad-free Premium plan for $10 a month, or $100 a year. You can also try Paramount+ for free for a week now.

Try Paramount+ for Free

RELATED CONTENT:

How to Watch 'Avatar: The Way of Water' Online — Now Streaming

How to Watch 'Peter Pan & Wendy' Online — Now Streaming

How to Watch 'Cocaine Bear' Online — Now Streaming

'Dungeons & Dragons' Gag Reel: Watch Chris Pine Break on Set

Watch Chris Pine and Michelle Rodriguez Crack Up in 'Dungeons & Dragons' Gag Reel (Exclusive)

'Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves' Cast Spills on 'Hardcore' Fight Scenes (Exclusive)

Hugh Grant Jabs Chris Pine at 'Dungeons & Dragons' Premiere (Exclusive)

‘Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves’ Cast Reveals the Best Fighter and Leader of the Group

Hugh Grant Recalls 'Terrible' Moment Losing His Temper on Film Set