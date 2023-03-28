The award-winning film, Avatar: The Way of Water, revisits Pandora and provides stunning visuals and an epic science fiction odyssey.

James Cameron's second Avatar film — released more than ten years after the original blockbuster hit — quickly became the highest-grossing film of 2022, it's safe to safe the sequel lived up to the unparalleled success of the first. While previously you could only watch the movie in theaters, it's now available online. Now the hit film can be enjoyed in the comfort of your own home.

Avatar: The Way of Water, features the same big names as the last, including Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldaña, Sigourney Weaver, and Kate Winslet. The new feature film is an immediate continuation of the previous movie. The sequel centers on the relationship between Jake Sully (Worthington) and native Ney'tiri (Saldaña) as the two explore further regions of Pandora showing us new, exotic and stunning locations. During their exploration, an ancient threat comes to light, spurring a new conflict between the Na'vi and humans.

How to watch Avatar: The Way of Water online

The was exclusively released to theaters on Friday, December 16, but today, March 28, you can buy the movie for $20 from either Amazon Prime Video or Apple TV+.

Is Avatar: The Way of Water streaming?

Because the sequel is a Disney film, it is likely Avatar: The Way of Water will begin streaming on Disney Plus sometime in 2023, but no date has been announced at this time.

How to watch the first Avatar movie

While you can still watch Avatar: Way of Water without viewing the first film, it will be helpful to give the original Avatar a rewatch.

As a reminder, in the original film, humans are colonizing Pandora, a habitable moon that a native and intelligent human-like species called the Na'vi call home. Humans are drawn to Pandora because it is a source of a rare and valuable mineral.

Because the air on Pandora is poisonous to humans, they must live in pods and use their brains to control avatars that have the same abilities and looks as the blue-colored Na'vi. Sam Worthington's character, Jake Sully, goes against his fellow man when their presence and intensive mining threaten Pandora's ecosystem.

Avatar: The Way of Water is not the only new Avatar movie you can expect. Cameron plans to release a total of five Avatar films by 2028. Catch up on everything we know about the upcoming Avatar films here.

